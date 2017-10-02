Rumer Willis Sets the Record Straight About Her Sobriety: People 'Presume and Assume'

Rumer Willis is clearing up rumors about her well-being.

In July, Willis announced she’d been sober for 6 months on Instagram, but the actress stopped by PEOPLE Now to reveal her sobriety had nothing to do with substance abuse.

“My decision to become sober wasn’t out of a need necessarily, it was more just that I did ‘sober January’ and I just decided to keep going,” said Willis, 29.

Willis, who’s appearing on the new season of Empire as Tori Ash — a musician trying to figure out what sober life means for her — added, “I wouldn’t consider saying I had a substance abuse problem by any means.”

“I didn’t say I was sober from anything, I could have been sober from a food addiction or buying too many clothes or from relationships or whatever, but I think we’re in this culture where we naturally presume and assume,” she continued.

“Like I remember like there was this whole huge [Good Morning America] story that I’ve secretly struggled with this really intense addiction and how have I kept it hidden,” she added. “And I was like, ‘I’ve kept it hidden because there’s nothing [to hide.]’ ”

Gossip about the Dancing With the Stars winner‘s sobriety started after she posted a selfie on Instagram in July about how she was “really proud” of herself for achieving this milestone.

“I wanted to share this because I am really proud of myself. Yesterday I celebrated 6 Months of Sobriety. It’s not something I planned on but after the long journey of getting here I can honestly say I have never been more proud of myself in my entire life,” she wrote.

Later that month, Rumer’s sister Tallulah, 23, opened up about how she had been sober for 3 years after having an eating disorder.

“3 years ago I was a malnourished string bean with aches that echoed throughout my soul,” she wrote. “I did not value myself, my life or my body and as such I was constantly punishing for not being enough. Self annihilation fueled with medicating left me a shell, and the world on mute.”

In her PEOPLE Now interview, Rumer also discussed living with her mother, Demi Moore — who’s also appearing on Empire this season — while they film their parts for the series.

“It’s been really nice because even though we live 15 minutes apart in L.A., just with our schedules and lives we don’t end up necessarily getting to spend that much time together,” she said.

“We go out to dinner and hang out, and it’s been really nice to have quality time,” Willis continued, adding that her mother’s “a great roommate.”

Empire airs Wednesdays (9 p.m. ET) on Fox.