Ruby Rose Was Worried to Come Out to Her Mom at Age 12: 'I Didn't Know It Was a Thing'

Ruby Rose is known to be very candid about her sexuality, but that wasn’t always the case.

In a sneak peak at NBC’s Sunday TODAY with Willie Geist, the Orange Is the New Black actress opens up about how she was once worried to come out to her mother. But, in fact, there wasn’t actually anything to be nervous about.

“That was a fine thing to do though,” Rose says of coming out to her mom at the age of 12. “When I told her, she was like, ‘I know.’ She knew when I was six apparently. I was like, ‘Really, mom,’ I don’t even think I knew then. I didn’t think it was possible. Apparently it is and it makes sense.”

When asked if she was afraid to reveal her sexuality to her parent, Rose, now 30, said yes.

“I was just worried because I didn’t know it was a thing,” she admits. “I knew how I felt and what I kind of identified as, but the words gay or lesbian… I didn’t know anyone else that was gay or a lesbian. So I didn’t really know how to word it. So I was just like, ‘I think I should let you know that when I eventually get a boyfriend, there’ll be a girl.’ And she was just like, ‘I know.’ ”

And according to Rose’s mother, the Resident Evil actress hated Barbie dolls and even decapitated a Ken doll.

“I cut Ken Barbie’s head off,” she admits.

These days Rose, who is currently dating progressive pop duo The Veronicas’ Jess Origliasso, can’t help but share her happiness on social media with fans. The two first dated back in 2008, and wound up rekindling their romance.

The star was previously linked to Harley Gusman, but the couple called it quits in August.

