Ruby Rose Channels Her Inner 'B----' on Lip Sync Battle

Ruby Rose is “a little bit of everything all rolled into one.”

The 30-year-old actress laid it all there when she took on Resident Evil: The Final Chapter costar Milla Jovovich in Lip Sync Battle, in the teaser of Rose performing “Bitch” by Meredith Brooks is any indication.

Donning a black sleeveless dress and and lace up boots, Rose takes everyone back to the ’90s — causing Chrissy Teigen to crack up at her choreography and even getting her competition to cheer her on from the sideline with host LL Cool J.

Jovovich, 41, has a few tricks up her sleeve as well, delivering an all-out rendition of “White Wedding” by Billy Idol.

RELATED VIDEO: Ruby Rose Is ‘Glad’ She Didn’t Get Gender Reassignment Surgery

How @millajovovich and I feel at the premiere of RE6!!! A photo posted by Ruby Rose (@rubyrose) on Jan 23, 2017 at 7:43pm PST

#LSB @spikelsb Thursday. A photo posted by Ruby Rose (@rubyrose) on Jan 23, 2017 at 10:04am PST

Dream team. Resident Evil: The Final Chapter @millajovovich @therealalil A photo posted by Ruby Rose (@rubyrose) on Jan 23, 2017 at 10:12pm PST

Rose and Jovovich may be facing off when it comes to lip syncing, but they were glamorous pals hitting the red carpet at their Los Angeles movie premiere.

They may be friends off the stage, but it’s sure to be a fierce battle.

Lip Sync Battle airs Thursdays (10 p.m. ET) on Spike.