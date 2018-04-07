Ross Butler is opening up about why he waited until his mid-Twenties to enter the dating scene.

Butler, 27, revealed he “made a conscious decision not to date” when all of his friends were.

“I think you need to take time to focus on yourself, especially in your early- to mid-20s,” the 13 Reasons Why star told Cosmopolitan. “I wanted to be emotionally set and get my career going before I got into anything serious.”

The actor, who also had a role in the first season of the CW’s Riverdale, continued, “Now I think I have a good foundation, and somebody I bring into my life could teach me things and help me branch out.”

Ross Butler Christopher Polk/Getty

Ross Butler

When it comes to landing a date with him, Butler revealed he’s easy-going when it comes to relationships.

“The way to a guy’s heart is through his hobbies. Find out what he’s passionate about, and if you really love him, get into it too,” Butler said.

Ross Butler on 13 Reasons Why

Ross Butler on 13 Reasons Why

Ross Butler on Riverdale

Ross Butler on Riverdale

“If I meet a girl who can talk video games, guitar, cooking, or good books, it’s a huge turn-on,” he revealed. “And lots of guys like to teach, so if you can get hands-on with learning it, I’m telling you, you’ll get there.”

Selena Gomez, who executive produces the teenage drama 13 Reasons, announced in December on Instagram that a second season was underway at Netflix.

“And this year wraps up with another committed journey with @13reasonswhy -Season 2 is coming. To every person on this project, thank you for coming back,” Gomez captioned her set of photo booth strips.

“Good or bad we are committed to having the tough conversations, to telling the story that can start change,” she added.

The show stars Katherine Langford and Dylan Minnette, as well as cast members Michele Selene Ang, Ajiona Alexus and Justin Prentice.