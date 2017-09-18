SECOND CHANCES

In the fall of 2011, O'Donnell moves to Chicago and launches a new series, The Rosie Show, on Oprah Winfrey's OWN network. That December she announces more happy news: she's engaged to girlfriend Michelle Rounds. Two rounds of bad news follow, though — O'Donnell's show is canceled in March 2012 and Rounds is diagnosed with a rare disease called desmoid tumors around that time — so the couple quietly moves up their nuptials, saying "I do" in June and announcing the news in August.

Newlywed bliss doesn't last long, though, when O'Donnell suffers a heart attack that August. A week later, she takes to her blog to thank fans for being there.

“When we r both well enough will have the wedding of r dreams surrounded by those we cherish," she writes. “Thankful for the love and support so many have given us during these trying times."