TV

Rosie O'Donnell Posts Throwback Family Photo with Estranged Daughter Chelsea

Amid their ongoing estrangement, Rosie O’Donnell‘s eldest daughter Chelsea has made an appearance on her mom’s Instagram.

Two weeks after news broke that the 20-year-old is pregnant — which Rosie responded to with a slew of angry tweets — the 55-year-old comedian shared a throwback family photo of Chelsea and sons Parker, 22, and Blake, 17.

“now 17 20 22 #tbt,” Rosie captioned the photo.

Rosie adopted Chelsea as a baby with her then-wife Kelli Carpenter-O’Donnell. In addition to Chelsea, Parker and Blake, Rosie and Kelli share 14-year-old daughter Vivienne. Rosie is also mother to daughter Dakota, 4, whom she shares with her late ex-wife Michelle Rounds, who died of apparent suicide Sept. 11.

On Sept. 19, Chelsea — who has long had a strained relationship with her mother — told the Daily Mail she’s expecting a child with Nicholas Alliegro, a 31-year-old plumber whom she secretly wed in July 2016, three months after they met at a Dunkin Donuts.

Following the reveal, Rosie took to social media to question her estranged daughter’s motivation, accusing Chelsea of trying to profit off of Rounds’ death in a series of late-night tweets.

“u want a public discussion – did they pay u again – how much this time?” she tweeted. “same same same chelsea.”

“we have been here before Chelsea u wanna go a few rounds in public seems so,” she added. “Michelle’s death = money 4 Chelsea.”

“I let go I walked away and she still does interviews,” she continued, claiming Chelsea “responds only in public and now I will too.”

Chelsea, who is due in early May 2018, told the Daily Mail that Rosie will not a part of her child’s life: “And no, I do not feel sad about that, to be honest,” she added.

“It’s very exciting, and I’m looking forward to it,” Chelsea said. “I really don’t care if I have a boy or a girl, I’m just hoping for a healthy baby. Nick would really like a boy. But as far as I am concerned, so long as it’s healthy, that’s what matters.”