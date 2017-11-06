Rosie O'Donnell Reveals She's in Love with a Younger Woman — but Won't 'Ever' Get Married Again

Rosie O’Donnell has a new woman in her life.

During an appearance on The Howard Stern Show on Monday, the comedian revealed that she’s happily in love with a woman more than two decades her junior.

“It’s the first time I’ve dated someone younger than me,” said O’Donnell, 55. “It’s a very trippy thing.”

“I get along so well with her, it’s kind of fascinating,” she added. “The one thing that she doesn’t know? [Barbra] Streisand. I made her watch Funny Girl. She’s like, ‘It was good.’ I’m like, ‘Come on!’ ”

Asked if she would ever get married again, O’Donnell said no — not “ever.”

O’Donnell shares four children with ex-wife Kelli Carpenter-O’Donnell: son Parker, 22, son Blake, 17, and daughter Vivienne, 14, as well as 20-year-old estranged daughter Chelsea.

O’Donnell is also mother to daughter Dakota, 4, with her late ex-wife Michelle Rounds, who died of apparent suicide in September at age 46.

“You knew Michelle, and that was a very troubled situation,” O’Donnell told host Howard Stern on Monday. “And for me, being 55, I just think I would rather stay in it for love and not have to deal with lawyers if, God forbid, it shouldn’t work out.”

O’Donnell and Rounds wed quietly in June 2012 at their home in Nyack, New York. The comedian filed for divorce from Rounds in February 2015, and they battled for custody of Dakota after Rounds filed for sole custody in April. The exes reached a settlement in October, and the divorce was finalized in March 2016.

On the morning of Sept. 11, Rounds was found dead.

“I am saddened to hear about this terrible tragedy,” O’Donnell told PEOPLE in a statement at the time. “Mental illness is a very serious issue affecting many families. My thoughts and prayers go out to Michelle’s family, her wife and their child.”

Last month, at the season premiere for her new Showtime series, SMILF, O’Donnell told Extra that Rounds’ death was “very sad, very tragic” and addressed her ex-wife’s hospitalization in September 2015 for an apparent overdose, alluding to it as a suicide attempt.

“It was not the first time,” she said. “There was a time in September 2015. You think love has the answer. But mental illness has no say.”

O’Donnell also discussed her own mental health — “I have major depressive disorder — luckily, I’m medicated — and admitted to experiencing “suicide ideation.”

“It means you think about it,” she explained. “You never make the plan necessarily of how you’re going to do it.”

She then connected the sexual abuse she experienced as a child with her body-image struggles.

“I think it’s what your body does to protect you if you’re a kid who’s sexually abused, which I was,” she said. “You kind of disconnect from your body, you dissociate. You don’t pay attention to it. You don’t want to love it, because it’s kind of betrayed you in some way.”