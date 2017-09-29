Rosie O’Donnell’s Ex-Wife Michelle Rounds Was Found Near Prescription Pill Bottles When She Died

There’s a development in the investigation of Rosie O’Donnell’s ex-wife Michelle Rounds’ death in September.

Rounds, 46, was found at her home in bed with prescription pill bottles nearby, according to a statement obtained by The Blast from the District Nine Medical Examiner’s Office in Florida.

After completing an autopsy, the office didn’t find any external signs of trauma and is currently running tests to see whether Rounds had any drugs in her system at the time of her death.

Suicide has not been ruled out as a cause of death, but additional toxicology tests are needed.

The doctors who prescribed Rounds the medications will also be contacted to provide investigators with more information.

Her body was found the morning of Sept. 11.

“I am saddened to hear about this terrible tragedy,” O’Donnell, 55, who shared 4-year-old daughter Dakota with Rounds, told PEOPLE in a statement. “Mental illness is a very serious issue affecting many families. My thoughts and prayers go out to Michelle’s family, her wife and their child.”

O’Donnell and Rounds wed quietly in June of 2012 at their home in Nyack, New York. The comedian filed for divorce from Rounds in February 2015, and after Rounds filed for sole custody of Dakota in April, the exes became embroiled in a custody battle before reaching a settlement in October.

At the time, O’Donnell told reporters both women were “very happy about the outcome,” and they finalized their divorce in March 2016.