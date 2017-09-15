Rosie O’Donnell’s Ex-Wife Michelle Rounds Dies at 46 of Apparent Suicide

Rosie O’Donnell‘s ex-wife Michelle Rounds died Monday, Sept. 11 of apparent suicide at her home. She was 46.

“I am saddened to hear about this terrible tragedy. Mental illness is a very serious issue affecting many families. My thoughts and prayers go out to Michelle’s family, her wife and their child,” O’Donnell, 55, tells PEOPLE in a statement.

TMZ first reported the news.

Rounds was born in Corning, New York, on May 10, 1971 to Roger and Gayla Rounds and later attended college at State University of New York. She went on to become a top recruiter for Modis in New York City, according to her Carpenters Funeral Home obituary. She was hospitalized for an apparent overdose in September 2015.

O’Donnell and Rounds wed quietly in June of 2012 at their former home in Nyack, New York. The comedian filed for divorce from Rounds in February 2015, and the two reached a settlement in October 2015. At the time, O’Donnell told reporters both women were “very happy about the outcome.”

The exes, who were married for just over two years, previously battled for custody of their daughter Dakota, 4, after Rounds filed for sole custody in April. At the time of the settlement, however, the two reportedly agreed to joint legal custody. They finalized their divorce in March 2016.

Rounds is survived by her wife, Krista Monteleone; parents Roger and Gayla Rounds; brother Tad (Janet) Rounds; two daughters; and one stepson. Her family will hold a private memorial service.

If you or someone you know needs support right now, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.