Rosie O’Donnell’s Ex-Wife Michelle Rounds’ Autopsy Is Complete, Cause of Death Pending Further Lab Results

Michelle Rounds‘ autopsy was completed last week, PEOPLE confirms.

A spokesperson for the Orange County Medical Examiner’s office in Florida tells PEOPLE that the autopsy for Rosie O’Donnell‘s ex-wife was finished Sept. 12. The doctor is waiting to detemine cause of death until further laboratory results are received.

The spokesperson added that there was no trauma to Rounds’ body. The toxicology testing will determine the cause and manner of death.

“Each case is independent, it just depends,” the spokesperson said. “If there’s nothing in her system, the process can happen more quickly. If there’s something in her system, the doctor may have to quantitate the level of what was in her system. It depends on how it progresses.”

Rounds died last week, reportedly of apparent suicide. TMZ broke the news, and the Orange County Sheriff’s office told The Blast that Rounds’ body was found at 7:07 a.m. on Sept. 11.

“I am saddened to hear about this terrible tragedy,” O’Donnell, who shared 4-year-old daughter Dakota with Rounds, told PEOPLE in a statement. “Mental illness is a very serious issue affecting many families. My thoughts and prayers go out to Michelle’s family, her wife and their child.”

In the days since, O’Donnell has been active on Twitter, retweeting fans’ posts about suicide prevention and mental health.

O’Donnell and Rounds wed quietly in June of 2012 at their home in Nyack, New York. The comedian filed for divorce from Rounds in February 2015, and they battled for custody of Dakota after Rounds filed for sole custody in April. The exes reached a settlement in October.

At the time, O’Donnell told reporters both women were “very happy about the outcome,” and they finalized their divorce in March 2016.

Rounds is survived by her wife, Krista Monteleone; parents Roger and Gayla Rounds; brother Tad (Janet) Rounds; two daughters; and one stepson.

Entertainment Tonight first reported the news of the completed autopsy.