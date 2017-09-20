Rosie O’Donnell Accuses Pregnant Daughter Chelsea of Trying to Profit off Ex Michelle Rounds’ Death

Hours after Rosie O’Donnell‘s daughter Chelsea Alliegro revealed she was pregnant and did not want a relationship with her mother, the former The View host took to Twitter to question her estranged child’s motivation.

O’Donnell, 55, posted a series of late night tweets as well as videos of Chelsea and Rosie’s youngest, Dakota, 4, and went as far as writing “Michelle’s death = money 4 Chelsea”.

O’Donnell shared a video of Dakota playing with a dog while Chelsea, 20, sat on an armchair.

“A dog u gave away ur sister on ur birthday last year same same same chilly my plaid U want no part of me Stop doing interviews kid,” she captioned the photo.

ur sister on ur birthday last year same same same chilly my plaid u want no part of me stop doing interviews kid pic.twitter.com/bPBkrlTDzi — ROSIE (@Rosie) September 20, 2017

She continued sharing videos, sending out messages with each one.

hashtag – this is ur life pic.twitter.com/dkn4eJgcCK — ROSIE (@Rosie) September 20, 2017

In another tweet which she pinned to her account, O’Donnell accused her daughter of making a money from her ex-wife Michelle Rounds’ death, writing, “we have been here before Chelsea u wanna go a few rounds in public seems so,” adding, “Michelle’s death = money 4 Chelsea.”

Rounds died last week on an apparent suicide.

https://t.co/W5t4zg65RH

seems so Michelle's death = money 4 Chelsea pic.twitter.com/cgqrp16EyC — ROSIE (@Rosie) September 20, 2017

love has no say https://t.co/MzYVhCWHNc pic.twitter.com/xNrYYdADZl — ROSIE (@Rosie) September 20, 2017

did u hate me this day? last year – at the apple store – was this b4 nick was arrested for beating u up? same same pic.twitter.com/nCJFdawJ3z — ROSIE (@Rosie) September 20, 2017

In a collage of photos, the mother of five tweeted, “loving people doesn’t save them- sometimes love has no say,” as well as “did u hate me this day? last year – at the apple store – was this b4 nick was arrested for beating u up? same same.”

Chelsea, 20, told the Daily Mail in an interview published Tuesday that she was pregnant, saying, “It’s very exciting and I’m looking forward to it.”

“I really don’t care if I have a boy or a girl. I’m just hoping for a healthy baby. Nick would really like a boy,” she said, referencing her 31-year-old husband, Nick Alliegro. “But as far as I am concerned, so long as it’s healthy, that’s what matters.”

Chelsea said her mother would not be a part of her child’s life.

“Rosie will not be in my child’s life,” she told the outlet, adding, “and no, I do not feel sad about that to be honest.”

Chelsea and O’Donnell have had a strained relationship for years. In 2015, Chelsea ran away from home at the age of 17, only to be found a week later — safe and sound with her then-boyfriend’s — saying she was kicked out of the former View host’s house and denying that she is mentally ill.

In 2016, Chelsea met Nick at a Dunkin Donuts, and they wed three months later.