Twenty years ago, Roseanne came to a close. Starring Roseanne Barr, John Goodman, Laurie Metcalf, Michael Fishman and Sara Gilbert, among others, the sitcom ran from October 1988 to May 1997 and inspired a spinoff decades later. Ahead of the Roseanne revival, take a look back at the show's stars, then and now.
2 of 9
ROSEANNE BARR
Roseanne Barr led her namesake show for nearly a decade, playing Roseanne Conner while also making appearances in Freddy's Dead: The Final Nightmare and The Larry Sanders Show. Following Roseanne's wrap, Barr earned credits for The Roseanne Show, Cecil B. DeMented, and Home on the Range, ran for president and served as a judge on Last Comic Standing.
3 of 9
JOHN GOODMAN
After racking up roles in The Survivors, Revenge of the Nerds, C.H.U.D., The Big Easy and Raising Arizona, John Goodman joined Roseanne as Dan Conner. Goodman picked up Emmy nominations and a Golden Globe win for the part, and followed up the gig with turns in Blues Brothers 2000, The Big Lebowski, O Brother, Where Art Thou?, Monsters, Inc., The Artist, Treme, Argo and Alpha House.
4 of 9
LAURIE METCALF
Laurie Metcalf landed one of her first roles as Jackie Harris on Roseanne and won three Emmy awards during her run. After playing Roseanne's sister, Metcalf made appearances in Bulworth, Desperate Housewives, Getting On and The Big Bang Theory.
5 of 9
LECY GORANSON
Lecy Goranson found her spot on Roseanne as Becky Conner-Healy, originating the role of Roseanne's daughter. The young actress, who made her on-screen debut on the sitcom, earned subsquent credits for Boys Don't Cry, Sex and the City, The Extra Man and Inside Amy Schumer.
6 of 9
SARAH CHALKE
Sarah Chalke picked up the part of Becky Conner-Healy from Lecy Goranson, playing the young woman in the latter half of the show's run. Chalke has since spent much of her career on the small screen, appearing in Scrubs, Mad Love, Cougar Town, How I Met Your Mother and Rick and Morty.
7 of 9
SARA GILBERT
Then a child star, Sara Gilbert booked her first major gig as Darlene Conner-Healy on Roseanne. The actress went on to fill her résumé with roles in Riding in Cars with Boys, ER, Bad Teacher and The Big Bang Theory. Gilbert now serves as creator and host for CBS' The Talk.
8 of 9
MICHAEL FISHMAN
Michael Fishman made his on-screen debut as D.J. Conner on Roseanne. The young actor continued to act in the '90s, popping up in episodes of Hitz, Seinfeld and Walker, Texas Ranger, before stepping back from the spotlight in the 2000s. Fishman has returned to acting in recent years, signing on for indie films.
9 of 9
JOHNNY GALECKI
Years before he was The Big Bang Theory's Leonard Hofstadter, Johnny Galecki was Roseanne's David Healy. Galecki filled the following years with appearances in I Know What You Did Last Summer, The Opposite of Sex, Vanilla Sky, Hancock and In Time before joining TBBT in 2006.
