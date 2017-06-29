TV

The Stars of Roseanne: Where Are They Now?

As fans get excited about the impending revival, we’re catching up with the cast

ABC Photo Archives/ABC via Getty Images

ROSEANNE, THEN AND NOW

Twenty years ago, Roseanne came to a close. Starring  Roseanne Barr, John Goodman, Laurie Metcalf, Michael Fishman and Sara Gilbert, among others, the sitcom ran from October 1988 to May 1997 and inspired a spinoff decades later. Ahead of the Roseanne revival, take a look back at the show's stars, then and now.

A version of this gallery originally appeared on EW.com.

ABC Photo Archives/ABC via Getty Images; David Livingston/Getty Images

ROSEANNE BARR

Roseanne Barr led her namesake show for nearly a decade, playing Roseanne Conner while also making appearances in Freddy's Dead: The Final Nightmare and The Larry Sanders Show. Following Roseanne's wrap, Barr earned credits for The Roseanne ShowCecil B. DeMented, and Home on the Range, ran for president and served as a judge on Last Comic Standing.

Everett Collection; Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images

JOHN GOODMAN

After racking up roles in The SurvivorsRevenge of the NerdsC.H.U.D.The Big Easy and Raising Arizona, John Goodman joined Roseanne as Dan Conner. Goodman picked up Emmy nominations and a Golden Globe win for the part, and followed up the gig with turns in Blues Brothers 2000The Big Lebowski, O Brother, Where Art Thou?Monsters, Inc.The ArtistTremeArgo and Alpha House.

Everett Collection; Noam Galai/Getty Images

LAURIE METCALF

Laurie Metcalf landed one of her first roles as Jackie Harris on Roseanne and won three Emmy awards during her run. After playing Roseanne's sister, Metcalf made appearances in BulworthDesperate HousewivesGetting On and The Big Bang Theory.

ABC Photo Archives/ABC via Getty Images; Jimi Celeste/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

LECY GORANSON

Lecy Goranson found her spot on Roseanne as Becky Conner-Healy, originating the role of Roseanne's daughter. The young actress, who made her on-screen debut on the sitcom, earned subsquent credits for Boys Don't CrySex and the CityThe Extra Man and Inside Amy Schumer

ABC Photo Archives/ABC via Getty Images; Brian Ach/Getty Images

SARAH CHALKE

Sarah Chalke picked up the part of Becky Conner-Healy from Lecy Goranson, playing the young woman in the latter half of the show's run. Chalke has since spent much of her career on the small screen, appearing in ScrubsMad LoveCougar TownHow I Met Your Mother and Rick and Morty.

ABC Photo Archives/ABC via Getty Images; Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic

SARA GILBERT

Then a child star, Sara Gilbert booked her first major gig as Darlene Conner-Healy on Roseanne. The actress went on to fill her résumé with roles in Riding in Cars with BoysERBad Teacher and The Big Bang Theory. Gilbert now serves as creator and host for CBS' The Talk

ABC Photo Archives/ABC via Getty Images; JB Lacroix/WireImage

MICHAEL FISHMAN

Michael Fishman made his on-screen debut as D.J. Conner on Roseanne. The young actor continued to act in the '90s, popping up in episodes of HitzSeinfeld and Walker, Texas Ranger, before stepping back from the spotlight in the 2000s. Fishman has returned to acting in recent years, signing on for indie films. 

ABC Photo Archives/ABC via Getty Images; Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

JOHNNY GALECKI

Years before he was The Big Bang Theory's Leonard Hofstadter, Johnny Galecki was Roseanne's David Healy. Galecki filled the following years with appearances in I Know What You Did Last SummerThe Opposite of SexVanilla SkyHancock and In Time before joining TBBT in 2006.

This article originally appeared on Ew.com