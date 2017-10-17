Roseanne Cast Cracks Up During Revival's Table Read

The Conners are back and loving it!

On the eve of Roseanne‘s 29th anniversary, EW is proud to share this exclusive image of the original cast reuniting for the first table read of the revival’s premiere episode, which is titled “Twenty Years to Life.” In the laughter-filled behind-the-scenes photo above, star and executive producer Roseanne Barr (Roseanne) is joined by original cast members John Goodman (Dan), Laurie Metcalf (Jackie), Sara Gilbert (Darlene), Michael Fishman (D.J.), and Lecy Goranson (Becky) on the set, which appears identical to the Connor home we already know and love.

Also pictured: Ames McNamara, who will play Darlene and David’s (Johnny Galecki) 8-year-old son Mark; actress Jayden Rey; Sarah Chalke, who appeared on the original series as Becky but will play a different role in the revival; director John Pasquin; executive producers Bruce Helford, Whitney Cummings, and Tony Hernandez; and co-executive producer Sid Youngers.

At this point, we don’t know too much about the eight-episode revival apart from the fact it will be topical and that Dan, who suffered a fatal heart attack in the original series finale, is alive. As EW reported in August, ABC Entertainment President Channing Dungey previously said the series will be “very much tonally be similar to the original” in that it will be “unflinching, honest, and irreverent at times.”

Gilbert and Tom Werner will also executive produce.

The iconic sitcom is set to return in 2018 on ABC.

This article originally appeared on Ew.com