Roseanne Review: ABC's Reboot Has Shrewdly Recognized the Political Moment

When Roseanne started its run on ABC in 1988, it stood out as that rare thing: a realistic sitcom about a working-class American family.

Now its star, Roseanne Barr, has revived the show—and once again it’s that rare thing: a realistic sitcom about a working-class American family.

Barr has shrewdly recognized the political moment — her character, Roseanne Conner, is a Trump voter — but this new Roseanne is not an easy, cynical attempt to milk the original. Much of the old, rock-solid cast is back, including Laurie Metcalf, Sara Gilbert and John Goodman (his character, husband Dan, was dead by the end of the first Roseanne, but it’s hard to think of an actor more worthy of the Lazarus treatment).

The cast of Roseanne Robert Trachtenberg/ABC

The show has been given a minimal, plausible update, not so much a reboot as a dusting-off. But nothing will ever change Barr’s sharp, flat delivery. She saws through dialogue as if it were plywood. And look at all she’s managed to build.

Roseanne premieres Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.