Roseanne Reunion! John Goodman and Sara Gilbert Reunite as Dan and Darlene for the First Time in 20 Years

Darlene Conner is all grown up … and she’s got a pretty big secret to share with her TV dad.

Sara Gilbert and John Goodman look better than ever as they sit together on the Conner couch, reuniting as father and daughter for the first time in two decades in a sweet bit for The Talk.

The spoof opens with the show’s iconic harmonica music playing as a shot of the exterior of the Conner’s modest Illinois home flashes across the screen — giving us serious nostalgia vibes for the groundbreaking sitcom that aired from 1988 to 1997.

A moment later, we see Gilbert sitting on the couch wearing a classic Darlene flannel shirt and looking nervous.

“So, uh, there’s something I’ve been wanting to talk to you about for awhile now,” she says as the camera widens to show Goodman as Dan slouched on the couch as if she caught him waking up from a nap.

“What’s that, kiddo,” he says after the crowd shrieks in excitement.

“I don’t know how to say this,” she says cautiously before delivering her big reveal. “I’m a talk show host.”

From Coinage: How To Keep Your Finances In Order When Your Life Is A Mess

Goodman as Dan then breathes a sign of relief at the news.

“As long as you’re happy, me and your mom’ll support ya,” he says, then gets a little candid. “You know, for a minute there I thought you were going to tell me you were gay.”

Goodman and Gilbert couldn’t help but join in with the laughter coming from the audience, who knows full well than Gilbert married singer Linda Perry in real life last year.

“Let’s save something for halftime,” Gilbert replied with a knowing smile.

The Talk airs weekdays at (2pm ET) on CBS.