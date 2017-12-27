Roseanne Promos Poke Fun at Dan's Return from the Dead

The Conners are back to their old selves — even though one of them is supposed to be dead.

In a new set of promos for the Roseanne revival on ABC, Roseanne Barr, Sara Gilbert, John Goodman, and Lecy Goranson gather around the couch to watch some sports-ketball (or whatever Dan thinks he’s watching), while playing with the fact that Goodman’s character, Dan, died in the original series.

“You can’t live in the past, Dan,” Roseanne Conner (Barr) says. “When things are gone, they’re gone forever.” Apparently not.

Dan’s death came in the Roseanne series finale, which capped off nine seasons in 1997. However, he’s alive in the revival, which premieres on ABC on March 27 at 8 p.m. ET. “I don’t want to talk too specifically, but I wouldn’t say we’ll ignore the events of the finale,” ABC Entertainment President Channing Dungey had said. “Dan is definitely still alive.”

The other two promos show the lasting effects of playing football on Dan (Goodman) and Roseanne pestering her husband and daughter (Gilbert) during the big game.

Goranson returns as Becky Conner, though she was recast in the original series with Sarah Chalke after the character went off to college. Chalke will now play Andrea, a middle-class married woman who hires Becky to be her surrogate, which undoubtedly causes some drama within the household.

RELATED VIDEO: Roseanne Surprise See How the ‘Second Becky’ Will be Incorporated Into Reunion

The revival also features Johnny Galecki as David, Michael Fishman as D.J., and Laurie Metcalf as Aunt Jackie.

“We want everybody to see something that doesn’t really exist on TV anymore — an honest family,” executive producer Bruce Helford told EW. “These people are very much the core of what’s going on in the country right now.”

After its hour-long March premiere, Roseanne will settle into its regular time slot at 8 p.m. ET on April 3. Watch the new promos above.