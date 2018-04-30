Roseanne Barr Wants to Run for Prime Minister of Israel: 'If God Calls Me, I'll Go'

Roseanne Barr‘s political aspirations aren’t just limited to the United States.

While speaking at the Jerusalem Post‘s conference on Sunday, the actress, who is Jewish, revealed that she wants to move for Israel — and potentially run for prime minister.

“I do have that fantasy,” she told interviewer Dana Weiss. “If God calls me, I’ll go.”

“I want to make aliya, I do, and before all the stuff is sold — all the real estate,” she said. “I still have this fantasy of being an old Jewish lady living in the Jewish homeland. … I want to buy a farm there and maybe bring my family.”

Of course, Barr won’t be moving just yet, considering she recently signed on to another season of the newly-revived Roseanne. Barr confirmed that she committed to another year but added that “you never know what’s going to happen.”

Want to keep up on the latest from PEOPLE? Sign up for our daily newsletter to get our best stories of the day delivered straight to your inbox.

Roseanne Barr JB Lacroix/WireImage

At the conference, Barr, 65, also opened up about the phone call she received from President Donald Trump to congratulate her on Roseanne‘s successful return.

“He said ‘Congratulations on the ratings,’ ” she recalled. “He’s really into ratings, like I am.”

Barr, who has been open about her decision to vote for Trump in the 2016 election, said she thanked the president for his decision to move the U.S. embassy to Jerusalem, explaining that she believes “it’s the first step toward peace in the world.”

“I want to thank you on behalf of my mother, and all the Jewish people,” she said, “for moving the embassy to Jerusalem.” Barr said Trump told her that “a lot of presidents have promised it, and I got it done.”

RELATED: Tom Arnold Reviews His ‘Trump-Loving Troll’ Ex-Wife Roseanne Barr’s Roseanne Reboot

A longtime political progressive, Barr campaigned for the Green Party presidential nomination in 2012. Speaking to PEOPLE last month, she explained that she voted for Trump in the most recent election to “shake up the status quo.”

“I think we need to converse more, but more than anything we need to get involved and run our government for ourselves instead of sitting back and wanting somebody else to do it,” she said. “Even voting isn’t enough. You have to be involved. I talk about this with my grandkids — you have to get in there and get your hands dirty if you want things to go the way you want them to go.”

“We’re lucky in this country that we can do that,” she continued. “We can really get our hands dirty and put our big collective shoulders to the wheel and change and fix things. I think that’s what’s exciting about our country right now.”

“People are mad,” she added. “But just being mad doesn’t do anything. You’re just a toad. But if you’re mad and that propels you to get involved to run for office — that was a lot of the reason I ran, just to show other grandparents. We’re the most educated, rich generation that ever was, so if we can’t do it, nobody can.”