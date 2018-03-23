Roseanne Barr Tells Jimmy Kimmel to 'Zip that F—ing Lip' as She Defends Trump in Lively Debate

Often, art imitates life — and such is the case for Roseanne Barr and the upcoming revival of ABC’s Roseanne.

The actress and her on-screen husband John Goodman appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Wednesday night, and things got interesting when the late-night host brought up Barr’s character being a Trump supporter — much like the actress herself.

While discussing the political divide in the rebooted show’s on-set family, Barr, 65, said her own family dynamics weren’t all that different.

“Everybody’s family is pissed off at each other about one thing or the other,” she said. “[My family] had some pro-Hillarys and some pro-Trumps, and there was a lot of fighting.”

But Kimmel, 50, was intent on quizzing Barr about why she cast her vote for “Captain Wacko,” as he put it.

“I’m shocked, because I know you were a very socially liberal person in general,” he said.

“I’m still the same — you all moved,” she responded, referencing the Democratic Party. “You all went so f—ing far out you lost everybody. I mean, seriously.”

“A lot of us, no matter who we voted for, we don’t want to see our president fail,” she continued. “Because we don’t want [Mike] Pence! Are you f—ing kidding me? You want Pence? You want Pence for the freaking president? Well then, zip that f—ing lip.”

The three collapsed into laughter as Kimmel pointed out their debate was “kind of what the show is like, by the way.”

“You really did hit upon something great,” he said. “You’ve got this dynamic that real people are really experiencing, where parts of their family are on one side — and it’s not like we just kind of overlook it like we used to.”

“I know. When Trump won, my whole family was with me,” Barr said. “I mean, she’ll probably get really mad at me for saying this, but one of my daughters — who will remain nameless — she just started weeping. She’s like, ‘This is the end.’ … and I said, ‘Just chill. Try to think positive for why people wanted a change.’ ”

“Here’s my two cents, damnit,” she continued. “It’s up to us to make this government work, no matter who is president. It’s up to us to do our jobs are citizens. If we don’t like something, let them know you don’t like it. And then you’ve got another election in two years, get out there and vote. Change it if you don’t like it.”

“I mean, you can’t argue with that,” Kimmel agreed. “Listen, you’re expressing your views — as crazy as they may be!”

Speaking at the Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour in January, Barr explained the thought process behind her character’s political leanings.

“I have always attempted to portray a realistic portrait of the American people and of working class people,” she said. “And, in fact, it was working class people who elected Trump. So I felt that, yeah, that was very real, and something that needed to be discussed. Especially about polarization in the family, and people actually hating other people for the way they voted, which I feel is not American.”

“In the Roseanne shows I’ve always tried to have it be a true reflection of the society we live in,” she added. “I feel like half the people voted for Trump, and half didn’t, so it’s just realistic.”

The Roseanne revival premieres Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.