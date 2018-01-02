Rose McGowan to Star in and Produce Documentary Series About Sexual Harassment and Activism

One of the most outspoken and prominent voices in the #MeToo movement against sexual misconduct is getting her own platform.

Rose McGowan will produce and star in her own documentary series for E! called Citizen Rose, the network announced Tuesday. The five-part series will begin with a two-hour feature documentary in January, profiling her life in the latter half of 2017.

“You are formally invited into my mind and world,” McGowan, 44, said in a statement. “I am thrilled to partner with E! to amplify my message of bravery, art, joy and survival. As I ready my book, Brave, I realized I wanted to show how we can heal through art even when being hounded by evil.”

“I want to have a conversation with everyone, and most especially, you, about looking at things differently and seeing beauty everywhere. E!’s tremendous reach and impressive platform allow me to globally communicate the importance of living a brave life.”

The Charmed star, 44, was one of the first women to come forward with allegations of sexual misconduct and sexual assault against major Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein last year, accusing the 65-year-old of rape.

AP/REX/Shutterstock

Over 50 women have accused Weinstein of sexual assault and misconduct since The New York Times and The New Yorker documented decades of alleged sexual misconduct and sexual assault involving a number of women in detailed articles in October. In a statement to PEOPLE, Weinstein’s attorneys have denied any allegations of sexual assault.

“Mr. Weinstein has never at any time committed an act of sexual assault, and it is wrong and irresponsible to conflate claims of impolitic behavior or consensual sexual contact later regretted, with an untrue claim of criminal conduct,” his lawyers said. “There is a wide canyon between mere allegation and truth, and we are confident that any sober calculation of the facts will prove no legal wrongdoing occurred.

“Nonetheless, to those offended by Mr. Weinstein’s behavior, he remains deeply apologetic.”

McGowan was among the women honored as Time‘s 2017 Person of the Year, the Silence Breakers.

In an interview with the magazine, McGowan said, “My advice to all women: Know your power. Know your worth. Don’t let them trick you.”

“They’re going to start around age nine,” continued McGowan. “People, especially need women, need to understand they’re not equal to—they’re more than. Once they know that, they can fly.”