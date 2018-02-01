Rose McGowan Slams Charmed Costar Alyssa Milano Amid #MeToo Movement: 'She's a Lie'

Former Charmed actresses Rose McGowan and Alyssa Milano have both become outspoken warriors against sexual harassment and assault in Hollywood — yet the Citizen Rose star is questioning Milano’s involvement in the cause.

“I don’t like her,” McGowan, 44, told Nightline co-anchor Juju Chang in an interview that aired Wednesday. “’Cause I think she’s a lie.”

“Do you think I don’t know these people?” she continued, pointing out that Milano’s husband, Dave Bugliari, is an agent. “Do the math. Who’s behind Time’s Up? CAA. Where do they meet? CAA? Who needs good PR? CAA. Who are part of the pimp problem? CAA.” (Milano is also friends with designer Georgina Chapman, the estranged wife of McGowan’s alleged sexual assailant, Harvey Weinstein.)

The Creative Artists Agency did not respond to Nightline’s request for comment, though Milano, 45, issued a statement supporting McGowan: “I am and always have been completely supportive of Rose and admire her bravery and speaking out about her experiences. My goal throughout the past few months with both #MeToo and the TimesUp movement has been to use my platform to give others a voice so we can all work together to stamp out sexual harassment and sexual assault.”

From left: Rose McGowan, Alyssa Milano and Holly Marie Combs

To donate to the Time's Up Legal Defense Fund, which will provide subsidized legal support to women and men in all industries who have experienced sexual harassment, assault, or abuse in the workplace, visit its GoFundMe page. Learn more about Time's Up, an organization of women in entertainment combating sexual harassment and inequality, on its website.

McGowan later backtracked, tweeting, “Yeah, I knew this would be the pull quote, but the lie is a system, not an individual.”

In her memoir Brave, McGowan says she never hung out with Milano or Holly Marie Combs off-set, though she’s proud of the legacy left by the WB series about sister witches.

“For a long time Charmed was — and might still be — the longest-running female-driven hour-long show in history,” she says. “I wish we got more credit for that, because it’s important.”

McGowan was one of the first women to speak out in October when news broke about Weinstein’s alleged decades of alleged sexual misconduct and assault in The New York Times and The New Yorker. The former producer has since been accused by over 60 women of various forms of sexual assault and misconduct.

In October, the NYT reported that McGowan was part of a settlement with Weinstein in 1997 following the alleged encounter. The $100,000 payout was “not to be construed as an admission” by Weinstein, but intended to “avoid litigation and buy peace,” according to a legal document reportedly reviewed by the NYT.

Weinstein’s lawyer Ben Brafman responded to McGowan’s allegations in a statement to PEOPLE.

“Mr. Weinstein denies Rose McGowan’s allegations of non-consensual sexual contact and it is erroneous and irresponsible to conflate claims of inappropriate behavior and consensual sexual contact later regretted, with an untrue claim of rape.” His spokesperson also said that McGowan “chose to demand money” from Weinstein and worked and appeared with him later in her career.“

A spokesperson for Weinstein also previously told PEOPLE in a statement that “any allegations of non-consensual sex are unequivocally denied by Mr. Weinstein. Mr. Weinstein has further confirmed that there were never any acts of retaliation against any women for refusing his advances.”