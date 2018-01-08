Rose McGowan Outs Hollywood Predators in Citizen Rose: 'I Wish I Had More Middle Fingers'

The first trailer for Rose McGowan‘s upcoming docuseries about sexual assault and harassment in Hollywood aired Sunday during the Golden Globes, and it shows the actress fighting to break the culture of silence.

“I was in the middle of my second movie for his company, and I get assaulted,” she says in the first look at E!’s Citizen Rose. “And I decided not to stay silent.”

Rose McGowan AP/REX/Shutterstock

“I knew others were out there, and I knew it was a lot of us,” she adds.

McGowan, 44, was one of the first women to come forward with allegations against power producer Harvey Weinstein, publicly accusing the 65-year-old of rape last year.

The New York Times reported that McGowan was part of a settlement with Weinstein in 1997 following an encounter in a hotel room during the Sundance Film Festival. The $100,000 payout was “not to be construed as an admission” by Weinstein, but intended to “avoid litigation and buy peace,” according to a legal document reportedly reviewed by the NYT.

Over 50 women have now accused Weinstein of sexual misconduct since The Times and The New Yorker documented decades of allegations in investigative stories published in October.

In a statement to PEOPLE, Weinstein’s attorneys have denied any allegations of sexual assault.

“Mr. Weinstein has never at any time committed an act of sexual assault, and it is wrong and irresponsible to conflate claims of impolitic behavior or consensual sexual contact later regretted, with an untrue claim of criminal conduct,” his lawyers said. “There is a wide canyon between mere allegation and truth, and we are confident that any sober calculation of the facts will prove no legal wrongdoing occurred.

“Nonetheless, to those offended by Mr. Weinstein’s behavior, he remains deeply apologetic.”

Citizen Rose documents the Charmed star’s journey as an outspoken advocate for women’s rights and the #MeToo movement.

“Being brave doesn’t mean your ankles don’t shake and that you’re not scared,” she says. “I wish I had more middle fingers.”

To donate to the Time’s Up Legal Defense Fund, which will provide subsidized legal support to women and men in all industries who have experienced sexual harassment, assault, or abuse in the workplace, visit its GoFundMe page. Learn more about Time’s Up, an organization of women in entertainment combating sexual harassment and inequality, on its website.

As for the Golden Globes, McGowan slammed the show’s “blackout” dress code, in which actors and actresses wore all black in solidarity with their peers who survived harassment and assault.

“Not one of those fancy people wearing black to honor our rapes would have lifted a finger had it not been so. I have no time for Hollywood fakery,” she tweeted.

Citizen Rose premieres with a two-hour special on Jan. 30 at 8 p.m. ET on E!

The 75th annual Golden Globes were presented live on NBC from the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California, on Sunday.