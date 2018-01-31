Rose McGowan Slams Meryl Streep, Golden Globes Black Dress 'Stunt' in Docuseries: 'It's a Lie'

Rose McGowan is documenting her mission to pull back the curtain on the dark side of Hollywood.

After calling out Meryl Streep in a since-deleted tweet last month for allegedly remaining silent about Harvey Weinstein — who McGowan claims sexually assaulted her in 1997 — the Charmed star, 44, expressed her feelings about the screen icon again during Tuesday’s Citizen Rose premiere on E!

“It was hard as f— to turn on the Academy Awards and see Meryl f—ing Streep calling him God,” McGowan told a fellow Weinstein accuser, Italian actress Asia Argento, referring to Streep’s acceptance speech at the 2012 ceremony.

Streep, 68, responded with a statement in December, saying, “It hurt to be attacked by Rose McGowan in banner headlines this weekend, but I want to let her know I did not know about Weinstein’s crimes, not in the 90s when he attacked her, or through subsequent decades when he proceeded to attack others.”

McGowan — who only refers to Weinstein as “the monster” throughout the docuseries, in which his name is bleeped and blurred out in news reports — also expanded on why she disagreed with many stars’ decisions to wear black to the Golden Globes earlier this month.

“Wearing all black to the Golden Globes just felt really stuntish to me, felt really craven,” McGowan told the camera. “I wanted to tell the truth about why the Golden Globes are there, what is means. The thing about the black dresses is, I’m sure a lot of these women are well meaning, but it’s a PR machine stunt overall. Because the people behind it are the agents that sent us women — not me, but others — into the lions’ den to be eaten and consumed. It’s not just dresses, it’s a lie.”

Ultimately, McGowan wondered of the dozens of men who have fallen from grace due to accusations of sexual harassment or assault, “If they’re admitting it, why aren’t they being prosecuted?”

McGowan received a call from a fellow Weinstein accuser, who claimed to have a list of 85 total people all alleging the disgraced movie executive of sexual misconduct. “This last list should be enough to put his a– in jail,” they wrote to McGowan.

Weinstein is currently under investigation in New York, Los Angeles and London after the former producer was accused by over 60 women of various forms of sexual assault and misconduct.

Weinstein’s lawyer Ben Brafman responded to McGowan’s allegations in a statement to PEOPLE.

“Mr. Weinstein denies Rose McGowan’s allegations of non-consensual sexual contact and it is erroneous and irresponsible to conflate claims of inappropriate behavior and consensual sexual contact later regretted, with an untrue claim of rape.” His spokesperson also said that McGowan “chose to demand money” from Weinstein and worked and appeared with him later in her career.“

A spokesperson for Weinstein previously told PEOPLE in a statement that “any allegations of non-consensual sex are unequivocally denied by Mr. Weinstein. Mr. Weinstein has further confirmed that there were never any acts of retaliation against any women for refusing his advances.”

Along with empowering and supporting women and victims through her Rose Army, the former teen star is on her own journey to cope with and seek justice over the assault she allegedly experienced two decades ago.

“I didn’t get to be me for 17 years,” McGowan explained to her mom during a trip home to Albuquerque, New Mexico, for Thanksgiving. “You’re literally trapped in the tiniest town in the f—ing world. I was literally in the middle of playing a 16-year-old for that man, for that company. And then I had to go back and finish being a 16-year-old after being assaulted and that like … no time. Not that you really process — it takes so long to process this s—. I never had time.”

Now, she continues to grapple with the events that allegedly occurred when she was 23 — the same day she was filming a day in the life episode for MTV that never aired. Citizen Rose shows McGowan, born into the Children of God cult, turning herself over to police in Virginia after a warrant went out for her arrest.

“I don’t feel safe in my house,” she confessed to New Yorker writer Ronan Farrow, who exposed the lengths Weinstein and his team allegedly went to in an attempt to silence McGowan and other accusers. “I know it’s like bugged or whatever. People are like, ‘So do you feel paranoid?’ I’m like, ‘I don’t feel paranoid. I’m not even paranoid. It’s reality.’ ”