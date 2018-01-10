Rose McGowan Hopes the Time's Up Movement 'Helps a Lot of People' Despite Her Previous Criticism

Though Rose McGowan was outspoken on her stance against the all-black dress code at Sunday’s Golden Globe Awards, she does hope that the Time’s Up movement will assist many people.

When asked about her response to the sartorial statement against the epidemic of sexual harassment in the entertainment industry, McGowan, 44, was firm about her initial response. “I didn’t feel anything about that,” the actress told reporters at the TCA event for her upcoming E! docu-series, Citizen Rose.

However, the star, who previously slammed actresses for supporting the Globes blackout, supports the mission of the initiative: to fight sexual harassment, assault and inequality for women in all kinds of workplaces.

“I hope they help a lot of people. I do,” said McGowan, who has been at the forefront of the harassment conversation and the Harvey Weinstein takedown.

To donate to the Time’s Up Legal Defense Fund, which will provide subsidized legal support to women and men in all industries who have experienced sexual harassment, assault, or abuse in the workplace, visit its GoFundMe page. Learn more about Time’s Up, an organization of women in entertainment combating sexual harassment and inequality, on its website.

When news broke in October about Harvey Weinstein’s alleged decades of alleged sexual misconduct and assault in The New York Times and The New Yorker, McGowan was one of the first women to speak out and accused Weinstein of rape. (He has denied the accusations.)

On Sunday evening, the Charmed alum responded to Italian actress Asia Argento’s tweet, in which Argento pointed out that “no one should forget that you were the first one who broke the silence.”

She wrote in response, “And not one of those fancy people wearing black to honor our rapes would have lifted a finger had it not been so. I have no time for Hollywood fakery, but you I love, .@AsiaArgento #RoseArmy.”

The Time’s Up movement, which launched on Monday to help fight sexual harassment and assault in Hollywood and beyond, has raised over $16 million for a legal defense fund, and anyone can donate.

Reese Witherspoon, Eva Longoria, and Meryl Streep, all who were among those to spearhead the Time’s Up movement, encouraged others to support the cause by wearing black to the show as a way to rally against abuse, sexual harassment and workplace inequality.

The star also revealed at the event that she no longer considers herself an actress.

“No, I don’t act. People keep reporting on me as an actress and I’m like, “Yo, I don’t do that. I’m a director. I have an album coming out. I am an author – that’s the number one thing,” she said at the TCA event.

“I just wrote a 300-page book that is about teaching people to be brave. It’s exactly the opposite of what everybody thinks it is. That’s why I did the show. The show actually answers what people think is in the book. The book is different. It takes you through my life and teaches bravery. It’s uplifting, it’s fierce, it’s free. The album is the other half that I have that goes to the book. The show is the other part of that – It’s all Rose Army. It’s all tied together.

While McGowan’s book seeks to teach people to be brave, McGowan said trying to do what is right is a quality she was born with.

“I came out that way,” she said. “It’s a weird thing to be a human lightning rod for your whole life.”

Adding, “English is my second language. I think human is my other second, second language. … Sometimes I feel like I speak a different language to everybody. I’m not sure, but I don’t understand why people just don’t tell the truth. It’s not going to kill you. It’s OK!”