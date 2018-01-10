Rose Leslie Hasn't Started Planning Her Wedding to Kit Harington: 'There's Just Too Much to Do'

Like most brides-to-be, Rose Leslie has learned that planning a wedding is no small feat.

The actress, who stars in CBS’s The Good Fight, covers the February issue of Town & Country magazine, on newsstands now. In the interview, she opens up about her upcoming nuptials to former Game of Thrones costar Kit Harington.

Joking about hectic filming schedule, she says, “I’m trying to fit in my wedding.”

When it comes to nailing down elements such as dates and locations and registry items, the actress admits she “hasn’t tackled it.”

“There’s just too much to do,” she says.

Rose Leslie Drew Jarret

Leslie, 30, and Harington, 31, first stirred up relationship rumors in 2012, in sync with their fictional Game of Thrones counterparts, Jon Snow and Ygritte. PEOPLE confirmed their engagement in September 2017.

The couple also announced the news via a more traditional route: an advert in their hometown U.K. newspaper, the Times.

“MR. K.C. HARINGTON AND MISS R.E. LESLIE,” read the announcement. “The engagement is announced between Kit, younger son of David and Deborah Harington of Worcestershire, and Rose, middle daughters of Sebastian and Candy Leslie of Aberdeenshire.”

Kit Harington and Rose Leslie Neilson Barnard/Getty

During an interview on the Jonathan Ross Show in October, Harington admitted to bungling the proposal.

“I did have some plans to do it,” she said. “I was going to string up some lights in some trees and do all the romantic stuff, but we were in the country and we were under this beautiful night sky and had a log fire burning and red wine and I blew my load early.”

“Sorry,” he said, laughing at the sexual insinuation. “That’s a really bad expression!”

The Good Fight season 2 premieres in March on CBS All Access.