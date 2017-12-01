Rosario Dawson and Eric Andre Split

Patrick Gomez and Natalie Stone
November 30, 2017

Rosario Dawson and Eric Andre have split.

A source close to the Daredevil actress confirms to PEOPLE that she and the Man Seeking Woman actor have broken up after more than a year of dating. A rep for Dawson did not respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Earlier this year, Dawson, 38, confirmed her relationship with the comedian during a sit-down interview with Stephen Colbert on The Late Show in April.

When the late-night television host asked Dawson about their reaction to people not believing the reality of their relationship, she revealed that Andre, 34, took to social media to prove it’s real after Chance the Rapper texted her in disbelief.

“He started posting more pictures of like our tongues touching and stuff, like personal pictures,” she said. “I was like, ‘you’re still a millennial man. You don’t post the tongue pictures!’ ”

She also spoke on how caring he has been as a boyfriend and shared the story of her recovery from an emergency surgery from a ruptured cyst on her ovary. “He took care of me in an adult diaper. That is love,” she said.

On Sept. 5, she posted a series of throwback photos from her time in the hospital when Andre helped care for her and she told him that she loved him.

“What a difference a year makes… This weekend marks a year that I had to get emergency surgery to stop internal bleeding from a ruptured cyst on my ovary. It was the first time I told [Eric] that I loved him (and very much not the last). Thankful for his care and all of the doctors and nurses and staff at the Desert Regional Medical Center,” she wrote.

What a difference a year makes… This weekend marks a year that I had to get emergency surgery to stop internal bleeding from a ruptured cyst on my ovary. It was the first time I told @ericfuckingandre that I loved him (and very much not the last). Thankful for his care and all of the doctors and nurses and staff at the Desert Regional Medical Center. The "privilege" of insurance and access to medical care. Vaneza is Resting In Paradise since May. Only 26 years young on this earth with us. I left Sierra Leone the Saturday before the floods. The community of the "land of smiles", ravaged by colonialism, climate change, Ebola, child soldiers, war, blood diamonds and more coming together to take care of each other yet again. Saving lives and picking up the pieces. I was front and center at the suicide at Burning Man this weekend. The firefighters endangering their own lives to try and save his. Americans standing together in vigil, honoring Heather Heyer's humanitarianism with solidarity against her senseless murder. I wish I had practiced more of what I learned from my near death experience last year but so much is conceptualized as you go back to work and routine. Life has a way of reminding you again and again and again, though, what, and who is important. Of the necessary work to do contemplating, meditating and healing yourself as you look out for others. Dreamers, immigrant families, refugees, #blacklivesmatter, #sayhername, Hurricane Harvey/Irma and terrorist survivors the world round, and more, call for our care, love and focus. It was 115 degrees in the Bay Area. Things are going to keep changing. The universe demanding that we pay attention, educate ourselves, and be activated to advocate and create better circumstances than we were given, for our generation and those to come. I'm so filled with gratitude and humility. Thank you for being the tribe I get to be a part of on this journey. I am at your service with unconditional love, acceptance, humor and light. Thank you.

Wishing you all a 'Michael Bolton's Big Sexy Valentine's Day'! #HappyValentinesDay #Valentines

Happy Valentines Day my love! #MyCuddlyValentine #Valentines

To celebrate their love on Valentine’s Day earlier this year, Dawson posted a smiling photo of the duo posing next to a koala bear.

“Happy Valentines Day my love! #MyCuddlyValentine #Valentines,” she wrote.

US Weekly first reported news of the split.

