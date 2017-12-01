Rosario Dawson and Eric Andre Split

Rosario Dawson and Eric Andre have split.

A source close to the Daredevil actress confirms to PEOPLE that she and the Man Seeking Woman actor have broken up after more than a year of dating. A rep for Dawson did not respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Earlier this year, Dawson, 38, confirmed her relationship with the comedian during a sit-down interview with Stephen Colbert on The Late Show in April.

When the late-night television host asked Dawson about their reaction to people not believing the reality of their relationship, she revealed that Andre, 34, took to social media to prove it’s real after Chance the Rapper texted her in disbelief.

“He started posting more pictures of like our tongues touching and stuff, like personal pictures,” she said. “I was like, ‘you’re still a millennial man. You don’t post the tongue pictures!’ ”

She also spoke on how caring he has been as a boyfriend and shared the story of her recovery from an emergency surgery from a ruptured cyst on her ovary. “He took care of me in an adult diaper. That is love,” she said.

On Sept. 5, she posted a series of throwback photos from her time in the hospital when Andre helped care for her and she told him that she loved him.

“What a difference a year makes… This weekend marks a year that I had to get emergency surgery to stop internal bleeding from a ruptured cyst on my ovary. It was the first time I told [Eric] that I loved him (and very much not the last). Thankful for his care and all of the doctors and nurses and staff at the Desert Regional Medical Center,” she wrote.

Wishing you all a 'Michael Bolton's Big Sexy Valentine's Day'! #HappyValentinesDay #Valentines A post shared by rosariodawson (@rosariodawson) on Feb 14, 2017 at 11:07am PST

Happy Valentines Day my love! #MyCuddlyValentine #Valentines A post shared by rosariodawson (@rosariodawson) on Feb 14, 2017 at 10:27am PST

To celebrate their love on Valentine’s Day earlier this year, Dawson posted a smiling photo of the duo posing next to a koala bear.

“Happy Valentines Day my love! #MyCuddlyValentine #Valentines,” she wrote.

US Weekly first reported news of the split.