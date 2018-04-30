Ronnie Ortiz-Magro is apologizing hours after his livestreamed altercation with estranged girlfriend Jen Harley.

“I want to apologize to my family, friends and fans. This is a private matter that should have never been made public. I remain focused on my daughter and she is my number one priority,” the Jersey Shore star said in a new statement shared on Twitter and Instagram Story Monday afternoon.

Ortiz-Magro’s statement comes hours after Harley aired an argument between her and the reality star on Instagram Live. “Put your hands on me again,” he could be heard saying in the background. “Seriously?” she replied before he continued, “Put your f—ing hands on me again,” he said. “I dare you. I f—ing dare you.”

Harley, who is already mom to son Mason from a previous relationship, has since made her Instagram account private.

“That fight today was because [Ronnie] was asking [Jen] to move out so she moved out today per his request. You can see boxes in the video,” a source tells PEOPLE of the live stream video.

Ortiz-Magro, 32, and Harley had been dating for over a year. They welcomed their first child together, a baby girl named Ariana Sky, on April 3. E! News was the first to report on Monday that the couple has broken up.

Ronnie Magro

The arguments back and forth all began when Ortiz-Magro alleged in a series of posts that Harley was keeping “sex videos” with an ex. On Sunday evening, the MTV star apologized for his actions with a since-deleted note that was shared on his Instagram story.

Want to keep up on the latest from PEOPLE? Sign up for our daily newsletter to get our best stories of the day delivered straight to your inbox.

“I want to apologize for earlier to my fans, and especially @tater_tot_kitty. I acted on my gut and not rationally. I should’ve never acted in such a [manner]. My deepest [apologies],” he wrote, tagging Harley’s Instagram account.

Jen Harley and Ronnie Magro Jen Harley/Instagram

RELATED: Your Jersey Shore Cast Relationship Guide: See Who’s Found ‘The One’ and Who’s Still Looking

Drama between Ortiz-Magro and Harley has played out in the current MTV revival, Jersey Shore Family Vacation. Last week, viewers saw Ortiz-Magro break down in tears, admitting he “crossed the line” after bringing home a girl from the club in Miami.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation airs Thursdays (8 p.m. ET) on MTV.