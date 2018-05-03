Jersey Shore's Ronnie Ortiz-Magro & Ex Jen Harley Are 'Speaking Civilly,' Focusing on Daughter

Days after their nasty split unfolded on social media, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Jen Harley are focusing on their 1-month-old daughter Ariana Sky.

A source tells PEOPLE that the Jersey Shore star and his ex “are speaking civilly and trying to make sure Ariana has the best life possible.”

“They are going to have to work out the visitation stuff once the dust settles,” the source adds.

As for whether there’s hope for a reconciliation? That remains to be seen, but according to the source, Ortiz-Magro, 32, “just wants to do his best for the baby.”

“That’s where his heart is at,” says the source.

Over the weekend, a bitter feud erupted on social media between Ortiz-Magro and Harley, who had been dating for over a year and welcomed their first child together April 3.

The drama, which played out on their Instagram stories on Sunday, began when Ortiz-Magro alleged in a series of posts that his girlfriend was keeping “sex videos” with an ex.

“Note to self, can’t turn a natural born HOE, into a HOUSEWIFE, if you find them in the gutter then leave them in the gutter,” he wrote. “Not all people can be saved when they are so far gone. All you can say you did ur best and keep it moving.”

Harley, who is also mom to son Mason from a previous relationship, shot back in her own Instagram story, writing, “Can’t turn a coke head into a father!”

Jen Harley and Ronnie Magro Jen Harley/Instagram

On Monday, the tension escalated when Harley went live on Instagram in the middle of an argument between the two.

“Put your hands on me again,” Ortiz-Magro could be heard saying in the background. “Seriously?” she replied.

“Put your f—ing hands on me again,” he said. “I dare you. I f—ing dare you.”

Ortiz-Magro then approached Harley and apparently tried to wrestle the phone out of her hand as she yelled, “stop.”

According to the source, the altercation was “blown out of proportion.”

“They had a verbal dispute, it happens in relationships,” the source says. “He found a video that he didn’t want to see and got upset about it.”

“He’s getting labeled as this bad guy when he really isn’t,” the source continues. “He’s stressed and doesn’t want people to look at him in a bad light.”

The new father has since apologized for the altercation.

“I want to apologize to my family, friends and fans,” he said in a statement Monday evening. “This is a private matter that should have never been made public. I remain focused on my daughter and she is my number one priority.”

On Wednesday, Harley shared the first photo of the estranged couple’s daughter.

“Baby girl is 1 month old today!” she captioned the photo. “Having a daughter is such an amazing feeling, changes your whole outlook on life and how you want to be as a person, I love this girl more than anything and just want to be the best mom I can be to her. #mylovemylifemyeverything #mamasgirl#angelbaby #1monthold #arianasky.”

As for Ortiz-Magro’s MTV costars? They support him wholeheartedly.

“Out of respect for him and his family, he’s not here, so we don’t want to speak on his behalf,” Pauly “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio, 37, said during a Wednesday appearance on The View to promote the newly rebooted Jersey Shore Family Vacation. “But we are one big family, so we love and support each other in everything that we do.”

Jersey Shore Family Vacation airs Thursdays (8 p.m. ET) on MTV.