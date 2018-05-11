Jersey Shore's Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Ex Jen Harley Spotted in Vegas Together After Altercation

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and ex Jen Harley were spotted for the first time in public following their feud and altercation that played out on social media.

The Jersey Shore star, 32, and the mother of his 1-month-old daughter Ariana Sky appeared to be amicable while shopping together in Las Vegas on Wednesday as seen in a photo obtained by TMZ.

The former couple, whose messy split publicly unfolded over a week ago, visited the Caesars Palace Forum Shops with their baby girl.

Their Vegas outing was on the same day a source close to the new dad told PEOPLE that communication between the pair was improving.

Jen Harley/Instagram

“Ronnie’s been doing better. He’s been going to the gym, working on himself. And things with Jen have been pretty calm, surprisingly. It’s getting a lot better,” the source said.

“They are trying to work things out and co-parent. They’re splitting time with the baby and just want her to have the best life. He just wants to do the right thing for his daughter,” the source added.

As for whether the two might reconcile romantically? The source said “relationship-wise, they’re being cautious” — especially given their explosive history.

“They can be toxic together. When things are good, they’re good, but when they’re bad, they’re really bad. When you put two alphas in a room together, they’re going to clash,” the source shared.

Ronnie Magro/Instagram

On April 29, a bitter feud between the two played out on both of their Instagram Stories when Ortiz-Magro alleged in a series of posts that Harley was keeping “sex videos” with an ex.

Harley, who is also mom to son Mason from a previous relationship, fired back in her own Instagram Story, writing, “Can’t turn a coke head into a father!”

On the latest episode of Jersey Shore Family Vacation, viewers saw costar Jenni “JWoww” Farley finally confront Ortiz-Magro over his shaky relationship with Harley after he admitted to having “crossed the line” by locking himself in the bathroom with “French Fry,” a woman he brought home from the club in Miami.