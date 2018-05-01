Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Hangs with Vanderpump Rules' Scheana Marie After Altercation with Girlfriend

On Monday, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro spent the day publicly feuding with his estranged girlfriend Jen Harley — but by that evening, he appeared to be in better spirits.

The 32-year-old Jersey Shore star was hanging out with Vanderpump Rules star Scheana Marie and a few other friends. Marie, 32, documented the night on her Instagram story, sharing photos and videos of the group watching the Vanderpump season finale.

“I mean, while watching the Vanderpump Rules finale, we have our own reality show in my condo,” she quipped.

Fellow MTV star Kailah Cassillas was also in attendance and shared a photo of Ortiz-Magro posing alongside a round of Cards Against Humanity with the prompt: “MTV’s new reality show features eight washed-up celebrities living with [blank].”

“LOL the best card ever tonight,” wrote Cassillas, a Real World alum and The Challenge contestant.

Mikey P, a rapper/pop artist, shared a boomerang of him and Ortiz-Magro with a caption defending the MTV star.

“There are two sides to every story,” he said. “I don’t give a f— what you think you saw or heard or whatever. I’ve been one of @realronniemagro’s best friends for 10 years now. Don’t come at me with some bulls—, I ain’t tryna hear it. PIPE DOWN. #rideformydogs.”

Over the weekend, a bitter feud erupted between Ortiz-Magro and Harley, who have been dating for over a year. The couple welcomed their first child together, a baby girl named Ariana Sky, on April 3.

The drama, which played out on their Instagram stories on Sunday, began when Ortiz-Magro alleged in a series of posts that his girlfriend was keeping “sex videos” with an ex.

“Note to self, can’t turn a natural born HOE, into a HOUSEWIFE, if you find them in the gutter then leave them in the gutter. Not all people can be saved when they are so far gone. All you can say you did ur best and keep it moving,” he wrote.

Harley, who is already mom to son Mason from a previous relationship, shot back in her own Instagram story, writing, “Can’t turn a coke head into a father! Yeahhh buddy.” She also alleged that Ortiz-Magro had threatened to send the videos to her grandmother and her son.

Jen Harley and Ronnie Magro Jen Harley/Instagram

On Monday, the tension escalated significantly when Harley went live on Instagram in the middle of an argument between the two.

“Put your hands on me again,” Ortiz-Magro could be heard saying in the background. “Seriously?” she replied.

“Put your f—ing hands on me again,” he said. “I dare you. I f—ing dare you.”

Ortiz-Magro then approached Harley and apparently tried to wrestle the phone out of her hand as she yelled “stop.”

The new father later apologized for the altercation.

“I want to apologize to my family, friends and fans,” he said in a statement. “This is a private matter that should have never been made public. I remain focused on my daughter and she is my number one priority.”

A source told PEOPLE that the fight broke out while Ortiz-Magro was asking Harley to move out.

“She moved out per his request,” said the source. “You can see boxes in the video.”