Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Jen Harley Are 'Co-Parenting' Peacefully After Altercation: Source

Over a week after their messy split unfolded on social media, the dust appears to have somewhat settled between Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Jen Harley.

A source close to the Jersey Shore star tells PEOPLE that communication between Ortiz-Magro and Harley, who share 1-month-old daughter Ariana Sky, is improving.

“Ronnie’s been doing better. He’s been going to the gym, working on himself,” the insider says. “And things with Jen have been pretty calm, surprisingly. It’s getting a lot better.”

“They are trying to work things out and co-parent,” the source adds. “They’re splitting time with the baby and just want her to have the best life. He just wants to do the right thing for his daughter.”

As for whether the two might reconcile romantically? The source says “relationship-wise, they’re being cautious” — especially given their explosive history.

“They can be toxic together,” the source says. “When things are good, they’re good, but when they’re bad, they’re really bad. When you put two alphas in a room together, they’re going to clash.”

Ortiz-Magro and Harley, who had been dating for over a year, welcomed their first child together April 3. Their rocky relationship has been documented on the current season of Jersey Shore Family Vacation.

On April 29, a bitter feud erupted on social media between the two. The drama, which played out on their Instagram stories, began when Ortiz-Magro alleged in a series of posts that his girlfriend was keeping “sex videos” with an ex.

“Note to self, can’t turn a natural born HOE, into a HOUSEWIFE, if you find them in the gutter then leave them in the gutter,” he wrote. “Not all people can be saved when they are so far gone. All you can say you did ur best and keep it moving.”

Harley, who is also mom to son Mason from a previous relationship, shot back in her own Instagram story, writing, “Can’t turn a coke head into a father!”

Jen Harley and Ronnie Magro Jen Harley/Instagram

Tensions flared even further when Harley went live on Instagram in the middle of an argument between the two the following day. A source later told PEOPLE the altercation was “blown out of proportion.”

“They had a verbal dispute, it happens in relationships,” the source said. “He found a video that he didn’t want to see and got upset about it.”

The new father later apologized.

“I want to apologize to my family, friends and fans,” he said in a statement. “This is a private matter that should have never been made public. I remain focused on my daughter and she is my number one priority.”

Jersey Shore Family Vacation airs Thursdays (8 p.m. ET) on MTV.