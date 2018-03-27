Roma Downey‘s stepson is on the mend following his hospitalization.

Last week, the Touched by an Angel actress, 57, shared a series of Instagram posts that revealed her 20-year-old stepson, Cameron Burnett, had been hospitalized.

Cameron is Mark Burnett’s son from the reality TV producer’s previous marriage to Dianne J. Burnett, with whom he also shares son James. Mark and Downey married in 2007 at their Malibu home.

In an exclusive statement to PEOPLE provided by a Burnett family spokesperson, the couple said Monday, “Our family is so thankful for all the prayers over the last few days. We are relieved to have Cameron back home with us and we are so incredibly grateful for the amazing care he received at UCLA.”

Cameron’s recent hospitalization comes four years after he underwent brain tumor surgery in 2014. At the time, Pastor Rick Warren tweeted and asked people to pray for the then-teenager following complications from the operation. “PRAY for my friend Cameron Burnett in ICU with serious complications from brain tumor surgery.Cam is Mark Burnett’s son,” Warren tweeted.

Downey first asked for prayer for her stepson’s health on Friday when she wrote on Instagram, “Dear friends, I need your prayers please for someone I love who is ill tonight. Thank you 🙏.”

Cameron’s mother, Dianne, also asked for prayers over the weekend, writing on Instagram, “Thank you God Angels and Spirit guides for watching over my angel. #pray #heal #godspeed 🙏🏻 #believe #familyfirst Life is a precious gift 💙.”

She also shared a photo of her sons with Mark on her Instagram Story Sunday, when Cameron was sitting in a hospital bed at the Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.

On Saturday, Downey thanked her followers “from the bottom of my heart for all your prayers for our son Cameron.”

“You all responded so fast and Mark and I are so appreciative of your kindness and prayer support,” she wrote. “Please keep those prayers coming today so we can get him safely home from hospital and restored to perfect health . Thank you God for making a way . In Jesus name . Amen 🙏🕊”

The actress also gave an update on Sunday, with a brief message, writing, “Thank you for all your prayers for our family , we are so grateful 🙏.”

On Monday, Downey again shared her gratitude on Instagram: “Thanking God for answered prayers for our family and to everyone out there who prayed with us this week THANK YOU . We are so grateful ! We are joyfully saying prayers of thanksgiving 🔆 #answeredprayers #thankyougod#gratefulheart #gratitude #joy #relief#prayer #countingourblessings.”

Early last week, Cameron shared a photo of himself by the seaside at the Horse Guards Parade in London, England. “Always on guard 👑 🇬🇧,” he wrote in the caption.

He was a student at the University of Southern California’s School of Cinematic Arts and has directed short films such as The Bench. His project received Official Selections at more than 35 film festivals around the world and won at eight of those, according to his website.

Mark shared a photo with his son and his friend on March 17, wearing a big smile as he posed with the duo: “Spot the old guy who’s crashing the young Californians.”

Burnett has executive-produced multiple hit shows such as Shark Tank, The Apprentice, Survivor and The Voice.