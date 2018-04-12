Robby Hayes Shares Ex Amanda Stanton’s Private Messages — But Twitter Is Not Having It

So much for civility between exes!

Drama broke out once again between former Bachelor in Paradise couple Robby Hayes and Amanda Stanton after Hayes, 28, shared his ex-girlfriend’s private messages on social media.

The situation began on Thursday morning after Hayes reportedly responded to a since-deleted tweet from Stanton, 27, about how one of her exes, whom she chose not to name, had emailed her about a payment issue with her Disneyland Annual Pass, according to E! News.

“I got a new debit card last month and got an email from an ex this morning, forwarding me an email that his Disneyland Annual Pass payment was declined & to update my card info…I sure know how to pick em,” she wrote in the since-deleted message, according to the outlet.

Claiming he wanted to clarify the situation, Hayes replied with screenshots of their private e-mail correspondence.

“Lol is this how it happened or was I was trying to help you poor thing? Let’s evaluate below everyone 🙂 (Read the whole thing),” he wrote alongside images of their exchange.

In the messages, Stanton wrote that she had gotten a new debit card and wouldn’t be paying for the pass moving forward.

“Never expected you to,” Hayes replied. “I simply was just being courteous to the fact that it seems like if you don’t pay the outstanding balance they will probably send you to collections. Up to you.”

“BTW…Nice new tits,” he added.

“Oh thanks Robby, You’re just a gem, as usual,” she responded.

It didn’t take long before social media users spoke out against Hayes’ decision to expose their private correspondence.

“This only made HIM look like the worlds biggest TOOL… Well actually..he comes in second to Tristan Thompson right now,” wrote one social media user, referring to reports of the NBA player’s alleged infidelity while his girlfriend Khloé Kardashian, was nine months pregnant with the couple’s first child.

Another wrote, “This is definitely the type of behavior of a stable, extremely secure, and mature man.”

Speaking to E! News, Stanton said that she had been “surprised” to receive the e-mail from her ex.

“We haven’t spoke since the reunion show. I tweeted it before I heard his response email because I did think it was a little funny he was contacting me about his Disneyland pass…but I never said who it was about or even hinted at it being about him or had any intention to,” she continued, adding that she had “fully moved on” and wished “nothing but happiness and peace for him.”

She seemingly addressed the incident on social media as well, writing, “Some people don’t even deserve your time… ”

The pair previously got into a heated exchange on social media following the Bachelor in Paradise finale last year, when they both discussed allegations that he cheated.

After Hayes fiercely denied that he had been unfaithful, Stanton tweeted the alleged photo proof of Hayes’ infidelity, quoting Taylor Swift in the process: “Look what you made me do,” she wrote.

“I have plenty more + videos,” she added. “Plus multiple girls have came out and DM’d me with stories since…etc etc.”

Stanton previously opened up to PEOPLE about why she decided to end her relationship with Hayes.

“I’m the kind of person, when I’m into someone, I put all my effort into that,” she added. “So we tried it out, and I think we just have different ideas of what a relationship is like. Like, certain things that just come naturally in a relationship, like checking in with that person, answering when I call. There were photos of him with another girl. It became too much for me.”

Though the relationship was real both on and off camera, Stanton said that after the show, “all he wanted to do is party and not call me.”

“I’m done with all the Bachelor shows,” she continued. “I’m glad I came back this season, but I’m done.”