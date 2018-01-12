Rob Lowe Slams Bella Thorne For Tweeting Mudslides Road Closures Were Affecting Her Commute

Rob Lowe called out Bella Thorne after the actress tweeted that road closures caused by California’s deadly mudslides were going to make her miss her boyfriend’s concert.

The Code Black star, 53, shared a screenshot of Thorne’s, 20, tweet on Instagram, which read, “F— u 101 to santa barbra [sic]. I’m missing my boyfriends first date on his tour:(((”

Lowe responded, writing, “This attitude is why people hate celebrities/Hollywood. Bella, I’m sorry you were inconvenienced. We will try to move out our dead quicker.”

Thorne deleted her original tweet, but tweeted an apology Thursday, writing, “F— just caught up on some news had no idea why the 101 was shut down…get home to your family safe,” adding a heart emoji.

The mudslides, which hit Tuesday morning, have brought deadly destruction to neighborhoods in the Montiecito area of Santa Barbara County, with 17 people – including four children – confirmed dead. The number of missing could be as high as 43, authorities said late Thursday.

Lowe shared that friends of his are among the missing.

“More terrible stories of loss today. Friends missing, some gone forever. Pray for Montecito and know: EVERY day could be your last. Embrace that,” he posted on Instagram.

Many residents have also been left homeless.

While Lowe’s house was not damaged in the deluge, Oprah Winfrey’s was impacted as was Jeff Bridges’ home.

He shared the news on Thursday, tweeting, “Our home has been severely damaged, but we are safe, and so thankful for that and for the first responders who are working tirelessly to save people. We are heartbroken over the loss of lives in our community. Your prayers and best wishes are most appreciated.”

Oprah and Ellen DeGeneres. DeGeneres became emotional on Thursday during her talk show when she explained that she and her wife, Portia de Rossi, had been forced to evacuate their home in the area.

“One of the things that I want to talk about is you know, we’ve had these terrible fires all over California and one of the hardest hit areas is where I live in Montecito. We have had mandatory evacuations,” DeGeneres said. “So, we were just able to get back into our house on Dec. 27 and I got back over the holidays and I just drove around. I love that community so much. There were just signs everywhere that said thank you and grateful just everywhere saying thank you to the firefighters and first responders. And it made me so proud to live there. I just love this place.”

Winfrey, 63, FaceTimed DeGeneres as she remained in Montecito (the two are neighbors) and shared a glimpse of ruined streets.

“Where I am now, which is the east side of my property, I was walking down here and all of my neighbors’ homes are gutted. I’m standing right now still in a lot of mud but not as much as yesterday. I walked out back, you know, where we share a fence line and the neighbors out back they’re houses are gone. It’s as devastating as can be,” Oprah said as she was joined by firefighters from the Ventura City County.