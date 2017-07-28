Rob Lowe has apparently made contact with the other side — and viewers will get to check it out first hand when The Lowe Files debuts on A&E next month.

The series follows the West Wing and Parks and Rec alum and his two sons, Matthew and John Owen, as they travel through the country to explore infamous unsolved mysteries, a curiosity that Rob has had since his early childhood and has now passed down to his boys.

At the Television Critics Association’s press tour on Friday, the 53-year-old actor was asked point blank whether he’s actually seen a ghost, and Rob countered that he’s spoken to one. “There’s a device they use that the theory is it can translate — that the spirits can talk through this device, for a lack of better term,” he said. “Don’t ask me how, don’t ask me the science, I don’t know. John just thinks it’s randomly programmed to say words at any given time, which it could be, but how does it know to say the word … it said the dead woman’s name where she was murdered. Judge for yourself. I don’t want to seem like a nut. I don’t want to end my career here.”

For the record, Rob previously told Entertainment Weekly he had a run-in with Bigfoot. “As you research all this stuff, honestly my real point on this is it’s just more fun to believe. I don’t know, and I don’t really care, but it’s fun,” he said.

Though Rob explains that the show taps into his long fascination with the unexplained, it’s ultimately about bonding with his kids. “The show is basically Anthony Bourdain in a blender with Scooby Doo,” he said. “We want to solve it, but if we don’t, it’s not a failure, because the real point of it is fathers and sons on the road making memories.”

That doesn’t mean the boys always believe what their dad is hunting for, like an underwater alien submarine base or how a friend of their dad’s believes the moon is hollow.

“All right, time out,” Rob said, interrupting his son. “It’s Charlie Sheen, he thinks the moon is hollow.”

Added John Owen, “In fairness, he had pretty good talking points.”

The Lowe Files will debut Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET on A&E.

This article originally appeared on Ew.com