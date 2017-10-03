After a drama-filled summer spent feuding with ex-fiancée Blac Chyna, Rob Kardashian has begun taking steps to improve his lifestyle.

A source tells PEOPLE that the 30-year-old reality star — who has struggled with weight gain and depression — is focusing on his health.

“It’s like Rob is finally realizing the seriousness of being overweight and not taking care of himself,” the source says. “His family has been pushing very hard for him to work on himself.”

According to the source, Kardashian’s family is urging him to stay on track for the sake of his daughter, 10-month-old Dream Renée, whom he shares with Chyna, 29.

“They keep telling him that he has no choice because Dream needs a healthier dad,” the source says.

Still, it remains “very difficult for Rob to get motivated, especially when it comes to his diet,” the source says, adding that Kardashian “is very much addicted to junk food.”

“He is now working with a nutritionist to make healthier choices,” the source says. “Rob needs someone to be held accountable to. Someone that he sees on a regular basis and that won’t accept bad food decisions. His family is hoping he will finally change.”

Kardashian’s attempt to regain control of his health comes almost three months after he shared graphic and expletive-ridden content about his ex — including three naked photos — while accusing her of drug/alcohol abuse and infidelity.

Chyna and her legal team accused him of violating California’s revenge porn laws, claiming in court documents obtained by PEOPLE that he allegedly hit her and threatened to kill himself multiple times. A judge later granted her a set of restraining orders against him.

Kardashian’s social media rampage launched a two-month-long custody war over Dream. Though the two agreed to joint custody on Sept. 15, several of their issues remained unresolved — and just last week, Kardashian and his younger sister Kylie Jenner filed a lawsuit against Chyna.

Kardashian alleges Chyna “became extremely intoxicated on drugs and alcohol and physically assaulted” him during an explosive fight last December, attempting to choke him with an iPhone cord.

Kardashian and 20-year-old Jenner — who owns the home where the alleged altercation took place — are suing Chyna for battery, assault and vandalism.

In the complaint filed Wednesday, Kardashian and Jenner claimed they were forced to seek legal recourse against Chyna as they “endured several months of injuries” after Chyna’s “deliberate attempt to extort the Kardashian family for her own monetary gains.”

The complaint also claims Chyna’s relationship and decision to have a baby with Kardashian was “nothing short of an outright fraud to shake down the Kardashian family.”

A source close to Chyna, however, told PEOPLE that the fight at Jenner’s house was “not a real thing.”

“It makes sense on their part to come up with a counter claim for the very real claim made against him,” the source said.

Speaking to reporters Thursday, Chyna’s lawyer Lisa Bloom said the reality star is “resolved to get justice.”

“The language [in the lawsuit] was very ugly and false,” Bloom said. “The allegations are false. Robert Kardashian and Blac Chyna share a baby, Dream. He just entered into a case where he promised not to disparage her, and now this.”

As for the lawsuit’s claim that Chyna assaulted Kardashian, Bloom said “anyone can run to court and file a complaint” — but that it doesn’t necessarily prove any wrongdoing.

“Can you win the case at the end of the day?” Bloom said. “We will have more to announce in her case very soon.”

“[Dream] could not be happier, but thank goodness she’s young and oblivious to all of this,” Bloom added of the former couple’s daughter. “As Chyna has said many times, she just wants to peacefully co-parent Dream, and it would be nice if Mr. Kardashian had the same philosophy.”