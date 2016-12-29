A Life in the Spotlight: Rob Kardashian’s Ups and Downs
The 29-year-old’s recent hospitalization isn’t his first dramatic turn. Here’s a look back at the highs and lows of the reality star’s life
Updated
More
Tyrus Wong, Artist Who Inspired Disney's Bambi, Dead at 106
Debbie Reynolds 'Didn’t Die of a Broken Heart, She Just Left to Be with Carrie,' Says Her Son Todd Fisher
1 of 12
Rob Kardashian was born March 17, 1989. His father, Robert Kardashian – a lawyer best known for defending O.J. Simpson – died in 2003.
2 of 12
From a very young age, Rob grew accustomed to living his life in the limelight: The first season of his family's reality show, Keeping Up with the Kardashians, kicked off in 2007.
3 of 12
After starring on KUWTK as well as his sister's spin-off Khloé & Lamar, Rob competed on the 2011 season of Dancing with the Stars, and in 2012, founded his designer sock company, Arthur George.
4 of 12
A few years after his DWTS stint, Rob gradually began to shrink away from the public eye, living a reclusive lifestyle and taking a hiatus from his family’s reality show for nearly two years while battling extreme weight gain and depression. In an October 2015 interview with PEOPLE, Khloé opened up about her relationship with Rob, who was living with her at the time. "He’s such a great guy. That’s also what’s so infuriating," she said. "He’s charming, charismatic, everything. But I’m like, where is your will to live? Where is your will to live life? Let’s be around people!"
5 of 12
In December 2015, Rob was diagnosed with type 2 diabetes after being hospitalized. "Rob is still struggling and it makes the family sad," a source close to the family told PEOPLE earlier that month. "He deals with depression, weight issues and low self-esteem, but that’s been going on for a long time." Following the incident, Rob opened up about how his hospitalization was a wakeup call. “When I got out of the hospital, I knew I needed to make changes,” he said.
6 of 12
After Blac Chyna posted a now-deleted photo with an unidentified man's tattoo-clad arm to her Instagram in January 2016, fans began to speculate the man in question was indeed Rob. Chyna and Rob's relationship would go on to become his first high-profile relationship since his 2012 romance with singer Rita Ora. According to several sources close to the formerly reclusive Kardashian, Rob began adopting a healthier lifestyle and more positive outlook in life once with Chyna. "Rob has fallen hard for Blac Chyna. She makes him super happy and this is the first time that he's felt so optimistic about life in years," a source tells PEOPLE. "For the first time in forever, Rob seems very excited about the future."
7 of 12
The relationship between Rob and Chyna struck a chord with the Kardashian clan – and for good reason. Quick recap: Chyna is rapper Tyga's ex, and the two have a son together, King Cairo, 3. Blac Chyna was previously close pals with Kim Kardashian West, though the friendship appeared to fizzle after Tyga started dating Kardashian West's half-sister Kylie Jenner. Despite a tense start, the Kardashian family worked toward accepting Rob's love (and later fiancé). The couple's biggest supporter? Rob's mom, Kris Jenner. "[She is] actually super stoked on them together now," a source told PEOPLE. "She feels like Rob was pulled out of his depression phase because of her."
8 of 12
Kardashian popped the question in April – just 10 weeks after the two took their relationship public. A month later, news broke that the couple was expecting. "I can confirm she's pregnant and of course she's happy," Chyna's rep told PEOPLE.
9 of 12
Rob and Chyna welcomed their first child together — a daughter named Dream Renée — on Nov. 10. "Rob looks very excited. They are preparing [Chyna] for the C-section. There is a film crew with them," a source told PEOPLE before the baby's birth.
10 of 12
Despite the joy of their newborn baby girl, Chyna and Rob hit yet another bump in their relationship. Just three days after documenting their PDA on social media, Chyna's Instagram account was hacked; the anonymous hacker claimed the new mom left Kardashian, and promised to "expose" the reality star and how she was using him while allegedly cheating on him with other men. Chyna later confirmed that the private messages and text conversations the hacker leaked were true, and even implied that Rob was involved in the "hack." The same weekend, Rob took to Snapchat to claim Chyna "took the baby, took the whole nursery we built" while sharing footage of empty rooms in the couple's home. He also said Chyna wasn't letting him see their daughter. "She blocked me or else I would ask to see her and she has the guard gate not letting me in the gate either. I just miss baby Dream." In a since-deleted post, Chyna said Rob could come see Dream if he wanted to because he "knows where we are."
11 of 12
After a fight that nearly ended their engagement the weekend prior, the on-again couple appeared to reconcile just in time for Christmas Day. In a series of Snapchat posts, they showed off their holiday decorations — and their new little one. Chyna also snapped videos of the couple’s ornament-laden Christmas tree.
12 of 12
On Dec. 28, Rob suffered a medical emergency that landed him in the hospital, a source tells PEOPLE. Kris Jenner and her boyfriend Corey Gamble were photographed entering the West Hills, California, hospital, as well as Chyna, who arrived separately. The hospitalization comes almost exactly one year after he was hospitalized for his type 2 diabetes. An insider tells PEOPLE that Rob “wasn’t feeling well” and “recognized that his symptoms were diabetes-related,” opting to go to hospital to take care of himself.
See Also
More
Tyrus Wong, Artist Who Inspired Disney's Bambi, Dead at 106
Debbie Reynolds 'Didn’t Die of a Broken Heart, She Just Left to Be with Carrie,' Says Her Son Todd Fisher
More
‘My Babies’: Rob Kardashian Shares New Photos of Dream and Blac Chyna After Hospitalization
Who's at RHONY's Luann de Lesseps' Wedding — and Who's Not!
RHONY's Luann de Lesseps Kicks Off Her 3-Day Wedding Bash with a Rehearsal Dinner on a Yacht
Gilmore Girls Star Danny Strong Engaged to Girlfriend Caitlin Mehner