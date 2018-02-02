Rob Kardashian Tells Fans He Misses Himself in Heartbreaking Tweet

Rob Kardashian shared a piece of himself on Twitter when a fan said they missed him.

The father of one, 30, responded to a tweet from a fan who shared a gif of him holding his nephew Mason, when the now 8-year-old was just a baby.

“I miss u so much Rob,” the person tweeted, to which he responded, “Me too,” along with a blue heart emoji.

The youngest Kardashian has been keeping a low media profile since his split from the mother of his child, Blac Chyna. While he doesn’t frequently post photos of himself, he does share photos or clips of his 14-month-old daughter Dream.

The last time his followers caught up with him was in mid-January when he shared videos of his daughter during some bonding time as she sucked on her purple bottle and moved to the dance music playing in the background.

He added some kiss emojis emanating from Dream’s head like a halo.

Sharing the video on Twitter, Kardashian captioned the precious moment with two angel-face emojis.

“He only cares about [daughter Dream] and loves spending time with her, but that’s about it,” an insider told PEOPLE in December. “He doesn’t seem excited about anything else.”

On Jan. 1, Kardashian denied the assault claims brought against him by Chyna who accused him of physical abuse in April.