Rob Kardashian Talks About His Father Before the Birth of Baby Dream on KUWTK: 'I Want to Be Like My Dad'

As Rob Kardashian prepared to welcome his first child, he reflected on his own father, the late attorney Robert Kardashian, and how he was raised.

During Sunday’s episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, the father of 4-month-old Dream Renée spoke with sister Khloé about the qualities of their father he hoped to exemplify himself in parenthood.

Rob said he hoped his first child with on-again, off-again girlfriend Blac Chyna would be in touch with the Armenian traditions that were part of his own childhood.

“I want our baby to learn the type of Armenian values that dad always put onto us growing up,” he told Khloé.

In a solo interview, Rob reflected on his past as video clips of him as a child play, sharing, “I want to be like my dad.”

However, Khloé warned her brother that his health and well-being could impact Dream’s life as well as his own — a deeply personal point for the Kardashians, who lost Robert at age 59 to esophageal cancer.

“Dad was active and hands-on,” she told Rob. “You’re not active at all.”

Khloé added, “Don’t you want to be around a long time for your daughter?”

Rob, 30, also shared he wanted to repair relationships with his family members ahead of his child’s arrival.

“I was the only one who was living with my dad when he died and I’m not close to the rest of my family because of my insecurities,” he said. “I want to change that because I especially miss Khloé.”

Rob told his sister, “I just want to get back to socializing and having family fun like we used to when dad was alive.”

Although Rob’s relationship with Chyna continues to be a roller coaster, he’s completely in love with his daughter. Since her birth in November, the new dad has often documented the time he spends with her on social media.

“Smile on pretty mama,” he captioned one recent photo in a series of father-daughter selfies.

