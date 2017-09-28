Rob Kardashian claims Blac Chyna attempted to choke him with an iPhone cord during an intense fight last December, according to a new lawsuit filed by the reality star and his sister Kylie Jenner against his ex-fiancé.

Kardashian and Jenner – who owns the home where the alleged altercation took place – are suing Chyna for battery, assault and vandalism.

The Blast first reported the suit.

In the complaint filed Wednesday, Kardashian, 30, and Jenner, 20, claim they were forced to seek legal recourse against Chyna, 29, as they “endured several months of injuries” after Chyna’s “deliberate attempt to extort the Kardashian family for her own monetary gains.”

The complaint, obtained by PEOPLE, also claims Chyna’s relationship and decision to have a baby with Kardashian was “nothing short of an outright fraud to shake down the Kardashian family.”

Chyna is also branded a stripper that has “created a reputation as a money-hungry, shameless pseudo-celebrity”, in the complaint.

PEOPLE has reached out to Chyna’s lawyer and reps.

In court documents, Kardashian claims that Chyna “became extremely intoxicated on drugs and alcohol and physically assaulted” him on Dec. 14, 2016. First, Kardashian says, Chyna “conferenced” his friends on FaceTime, “and was carelessly playing with Rob’s gun unaware if the gun was loaded or if the safety was on.”

Later that night, Kardashian alleges Chyna “lunged towards Rob with an iPhone charging cable and attempted to strangle [him] with the cord around his neck.”

The father of one “was able to escape her grasp, however he suffered injuries to his neck” while Chyna “chased after Rob and repeatedly struck him in the head and face,” according to court documents.

The complaint says “Chyna pursued Rob outside the house as [he] tried to escape in his Bentley,” which caused her to throw “a nearby chair at Rob’s car causing damage to the vehicle and also used a metal rod to injure Rob.”

Kardashian claims he has documentation of the resulting neck injuries he suffered from the entire ordeal.

After the fight, Kardashian claims that Chyna damaged a television, broke down a door, damaged the walls and destroyed cell phones in the house. Jenner, 20, claims in the suit that the damages to her house were in excess of $100,000.

Further, the complaint says Chyna “terrorized Kylie by telling her to get tests for sexually transmitted diseases, because Kylie was dating Tyga who was the father of Chyna’s first child, King Cairo” as well as saying she “would threaten to beat up Rob’s sisters and was disrespectful towards Rob’s mother Kris.”

The timing of the alleged fight matches up with Kardashian’s social media postings from that time. On Dec. 14 – the day of the alleged incident – Kardashian shared a Snapchat saying, “Chyna is about to be so mad at me,” before throwing $100 bills at her face.

Three days later, Kardashian shared footage of empty rooms in the home and claimed Chyna “took the baby, took the whole nursery we built.” His revelations came just after Chyna’s Instagram was hacked, with the hacker claiming they were going to “expose” her. Chyna insinuated that Kardashian was behind the hack.

In the suit, Kardashian and Jenner allege Chyna “became pregnant with Rob’s child, demonstrating one of [her] deliberate actions to cash in on the Kardashians fame.”

Yet the couple reunited by Christmas, cuddling up in photos and social media clips.

Chyna and Kardashian briefly lived together in one of the Jenner’s Los Angeles homes after welcoming daughter Dream last November.

“About a month after Dream was born, I moved in with Rob at Kylie’s house for about a week. I put my pride aside — and I’m very prideful. I was like, ‘You know what? I actually want to be with this person. So guess what, Chyna, you need to go live in this lady’s house,’ which is his sister,” Chyna told PEOPLE in July. ” ‘There’s no bad blood or whatever, so be a family and figure it out.’ ”

She continued, “I moved in and one week later was like, ‘You know what? I don’t deserve this. I’m out. I’m not going to be disrespected.’ ”

Jenner – who is expecting her first child – first alluded to the alleged property destruction in an Keeping Up with the Kardashians episode that aired back in April. Explaining that her brother and Chyna were staying in one of her homes, Jenner revealed, “My mom calls me to kind of keep me informed on what was going on in my home, and apparently Chyna threw something at my television that I left there.”

“It’s a little disrespectful, and I wouldn’t do that to someone else’s home,” Jenner said.

Chyna claimed in court documents filed earlier this year that it Kardashian has a history of violence. She alleged that he “punched” her during an altercation in April.

The battle was ignited after Kardashian repeatedly shared graphic and expletive-ridden content about his ex on Instagram and Twitter — including three naked photos — while accusing her of drug/alcohol abuse and infidelity in July.

The couple recently agreed to share joint custody of Dream.

“Chyna is pleased that Rob has agreed to peacefully coparent Dream with her, as she has been requesting all along,” Chyna’s attorney, Lisa Bloom, told PEOPLE. “Because Rob agreed to continue to stay away from Chyna and not contact her, Chyna has agreed to take the domestic abuse hearing scheduled for Monday, Sept. 18, off calendar. She will always have the right to go back into court if further incidents of domestic abuse occur.”

Kardashian and Chyna first went public with their romance in January 2016, though the latter’s connection to the reality star’s family goes back much further. Chyna shares a son with Jenner’s now-former boyfriend Tyga and is best friends with Amber Rose, an ex of Kanye West, who is now married to Kim Kardashian West.

Kardashian and Jenner are suing Chyna for his alleged injuries, damages done to Jenner’s home and punitive damages, as well as an end to Chyna’s talent agreement with E! Network.