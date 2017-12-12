Rob Kardashian Is in a 'Sad State' and 'Still Struggling with His Health,' Source Says

In the five months since his explosive social media tirade against his ex-fiancée Blac Chyna, the notoriously reclusive Rob Kardashian has remained entirely under the radar — and according to a source, he’s going through a tough time.

The source tells PEOPLE that Kardashian, 30, is “in a sad state.”

“He only cares about Dream and loves spending time with her, but that’s about it,” says the source of Kardashian and Chyna’s 1-year-old daughter. “He doesn’t seem excited about anything else.”

According to the source, Kardashian — who has battled weight gain and depression — is “still struggling with his health.”

“He isn’t dating,” the insider says. “He keeps himself isolate and mostly socializes with his family.”

The source adds that Kardashian’s mother Kris Jenner has been helping with Dream, and that Kardashian and Chyna, 29, are “still in disagreement when it comes to money.”

While Kardashian and Chyna were known to feud on social media throughout their relationship, the tension reached its peak on July 5, when Kardashian repeatedly posted graphic and expletive-ridden content about his ex on social media — including three naked photos — while accusing her of drug use, alcohol abuse and infidelity.

Chyna and her legal team accused him of violating California’s revenge porn laws, claiming in court documents obtained by PEOPLE that he allegedly hit her and threatened to kill himself multiple times. A judge later granted her a set of restraining orders against her ex.

The drama didn’t end there, however: In September, Kardashian and his sister Kylie Jenner, 20, sued Chyna for battery, assault and vandalism, alleging she attempted to choke Kardashian with an iPhone cord during a fight in December 2016. (Jenner owns the home where the alleged altercation took place.)

In the complaint, the siblings alleged Chyna made a “deliberate attempt to extort the Kardashian family for her own monetary gains” and claimed her decision to have a baby with Kardashian was “nothing short of an outright fraud to shake down the Kardashian family.”

In October, Chyna retaliated by filing her own lawsuit against her ex for allegedly damaging her brand and verbally and physically abusing her. In the filing obtained by PEOPLE, Chyna claims she has suffered “significant damages” from Kardashian’s social media posts. She alleged the nude photo scandal — along with influence from the Kardashian family — are what got Rob & Chyna, her and Rob’s E! reality show, axed before a season 2.

She also accused Rob of physical abuse, alleging that her ex once grabbed her phone out of her hand and “violently knocked her to the ground where she landed on her hands and knees” after she tried to call Tyga, with whom she shares 5-year-old son King Cairo and who previously dated Jenner for almost three years.

A source later told PEOPLE that Kardashian’s family found the lawsuit “annoying,” though it wasn’t “shocking news” to them.

“This is how they know Chyna,” the source said. “She is dramatic and will do everything to still be attached to the Kardashian name.”

As for Kardashian’s health, it’s been an ongoing challenge. In October, a source told PEOPLE that while Kardashian was “working with a nutritionist to make healthier choices,” it wasn’t easy.

It remains “very difficult for Rob to get motivated, especially when it comes to his diet,” said the source at the time, adding that Kardashian “is very much addicted to junk food.”

“Rob needs someone to be held accountable to,” the source added. “Someone that he sees on a regular basis and that won’t accept bad food decisions. His family is hoping he will finally change.”