Rob Kardashian Goes Out for Wetzel’s Pretzels After Reaching Custody Agreement Over Dream

After a bitter custody battle, Rob Kardashian reached for some “hand held happiness.”

The 30-year-old reality star headed out to a mall accompanied by a bodyguard on Tuesday, where he stopped at Wetzel’s Pretzels for a snack.

Kardashian sported a black t-shirt with black shorts and his usual Los Angeles Dodgers baseball cap for the outing.

On Friday, Kardashian and his ex-fiancée Blac Chyna agreed to share joint custody of their 10-month-old daughter Dream, and the reality star is ready to focus his efforts on raising his only child.

“Rob is okay. Ultimately, he mostly cared about hashing out a custody agreement for Dream. He loves his baby girl and she is his focus,” a source told PEOPLE.

“Rob and Chyna have other issues they need to figure out, but this is a good start. Rob knows it was a huge mistake to get involved with Chyna, but baby Dream is his world. She is the most special gift,” said the insider.

“Rob’s family keeps being supportive. There is no more, ‘What did we tell you?’ attitude. They just want Rob to move on,” the source continued. “They all love baby Dream. They want Rob and Chyna to get along, because it benefits Dream.”

Kardashian and Chyna’s roller-coaster relationship began in January 2016, when the two went public with their romance. The pairing initially raised eyebrows due to Chyna’s complicated history with the Kardashian-Jenner family: she shares a son with Kardashian’s sister Kylie Jenner‘s now-former boyfriend Tyga and is best friends with Amber Rose, an ex of Kanye West, who is now married to Kim Kardashian West.

(Chyna also used to be close to Kardashian West when she was dating Tyga but the friendship fizzled out when Jenner started dating the rapper.)

Kardashian and Chyna feuded on social media throughout their relationship, but the tension reached its peak on July 5 when Kardashian repeatedly shared graphic and expletive-ridden content about his ex on Instagram and Twitter — including three naked photos — while accusing her of drug use, alcohol abuse and infidelity.