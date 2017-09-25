Rob Kardashian Skips KUWTK 10th Anniversary Special as Kris Jenner Says He's Doing 'Great'

On Sunday’s 10th anniversary special, Kris Jenner and her five daughters sat down to reflect on the last decade of Keeping Up with the Kardashians — but one member of the famous family was noticeably absent.

Rob Kardashian, 30, did not partake in the 90-minute sit-down, which was taped in April — but his name was brought up at one point when sister Kendall Jenner pointed out that they “all grew up in twos.”

“[Khloé] and Rob grew up together, Kourtney and Kim grew up together, and then Kylie and I got each other,” she said.

Host Ryan Seacrest then asked Kris, 61, how her son was doing.

“Rob’s great,” she said. “He’s working on a new clothing line, and I see him every day because he lives down the street.”

“We’re literally on a group chat every single day,” added Kendall, 21.

The conversation swiftly moved on to the family’s group chat (which Kylie, 20, promised is “lit”), and no further mentions of Rob were made.

While Rob’s absence may come as a surprise to some fans, it’s not all too unusual: The reclusive reality star, who has struggled with weight gain and depression in recent years, stopped filming the show for a significant period. (He did, however, appear on the two most recent seasons and starred on his own E! spinoff with his now ex-fiancée Blac Chyna, Rob & Chyna, which aired for one season last fall.)

He also didn’t participate in the family’s recent Hollywood Reporter cover story celebrating 10 years on TV and hasn’t done any press promoting the milestone.

These days, Rob has been lying particularly low due to recent drama with Chyna, 29. On July 5, Rob took to social media to share graphic and expletive-ridden content about his ex — including three naked photos — while accusing her of drug use, alcohol abuse and infidelity.

Chyna and her legal team accused Rob of violating California’s revenge porn laws, claiming in court documents obtained by PEOPLE that he allegedly hit her and threatened to kill himself multiple times. A judge later granted her a set of restraining orders against him.

The explosive social media rampage launched a two-month-long custody war over their 10-month-old daughter Dream Renée. The two agreed to joint custody last week, PEOPLE confirmed.

“Chyna is pleased that Rob has agreed to peacefully coparent Dream with her, as she has been requesting all along,” Chyna’s attorney Lisa Bloom told PEOPLE. “Because Rob agreed to continue to stay away from Chyna and not contact her, Chyna has agreed to take the domestic abuse hearing scheduled for Monday, Sept. 18, off calendar. She will always have the right to go back into court if further incidents of domestic abuse occur.”

Bloom added that the agreement “does not resolve all disputes between Chyna and Rob.”

On Saturday, a source told PEOPLE that Rob is ready to focus his energy on Dream.

“Rob is okay,” said the source. “Ultimately, he mostly cared about hashing out a custody agreement for Dream. He loves his baby girl and she is his focus.”

“Rob and Chyna have other issues they need to figure out, but this is a good start,” the source added. “Rob knows it was a huge mistake to get involved with Chyna, but baby Dream is his world. She’s the most special gift.”

According to the source, Rob’s family is “being supportive.”

“There’s no more, ‘What did we tell you?’ attitude — they just want Rob to move on,” the source said. “They all love Dream. They want Rob and Chyna to get along because it benefits Dream.”

Season 14 of Keeping Up with the Kardashians premieres Oct. 1 at 9 p.m. ET on E!