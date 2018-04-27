Rob Kardashian Professes Love for Kanye West After Rapper Says 'Try Telling People You Love Them'

Rob Kardashian is publicly expressing his love for brother-in-law Kanye West.

The former Keeping Up with the Kardashians star posted a loving tweet Friday after the rapper called for his followers to tell “people you love them.”

“Try telling people you love them it actually feels weird at first,” West, 40, tweeted Thursday. “We’re really good at hating each other. We have to get good at loving each other.”

In reply to West’s tweet, Kardashian wrote, “I Love You Kanye.”

Kardashian’s response comes in the wake of West’s bizarre Twitter spree earlier this week — he tweeted more than 80 times, including about his Yeezy collection and support of President Donald Trump — after he cut off contact with several people in his inner circle, including his managers, lawyers and closest friends.

His wife, Kim Kardashian West, defended him in a series of her own tweets, arguing that reports labeling him “as having mental health issues for just being himself when he has always been expressive” are “not fair.”

“I don’t know if I’ve ever seen him like this,” a friend of West told PEOPLE. “He’s all over the place. Excited. Loud. He’s sleeping very little, texting at all hours of the day or night. Coming up with ideas, sending them to people and instructing everyone to drop everything and collaborate. He truly feels like it’s the most exciting stuff in the world.”

In a sneak peek at Monday’s episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Kardashian West admits that she had unfollowed her husband before this week’s outburst.

“I didn’t even know he got his Twitter again until I started seeing tweets coming in from other people retweeting them. And I was like, wait, is this real? And then at night he came in and said, ‘Did you see my tweets?’ I was like, ‘Yes, I did see your tweets,’ and I followed him back,” Kardashian West, 37, explains as the audience laughs.

“I mean, I hear him say all these things in the house,” she adds. “He’s always talking about clarity, and he talks about how we should not have our phones first thing in the morning and in the house when we’re with our kids. …. It’s our rule that we really try to live by, so I think he was talking about cleansing.”