Rob Kardashian is working on himself.

The reclusive reality star turned 31 on Saturday and was showered with loving birthday messages from his famous family — but it was the photo he posted of himself looking markedly thinner while cuddling his 16-month-old daughter Dream that caught fans’ attention.

Rob and Dream Kardashian Rob Kardashian/Twitter

According to a source, while he still “needs to get his eating in check,” Kardashian has definitely been “more active” lately.

“Everyone hopes this time he can turn himself around,” added the source of the star, who has struggled with depression, weight gain and type 2 diabetes in recent years.

The source also says Kardashian has been surrounding himself with his tight-knit family and focusing on fatherhood as he attempts to move past his toxic relationship with ex-fiancée Blac Chyna.

RELATED: Lawsuits, Assault Accusations and Social Media Wars — Inside Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian’s Rocky History

“He’s been doing better and has been spending a lot more time around his family, which is good for him,” says the source.

“There is a lot of sympathy for Rob — he fell hard for Chyna,” adds the source. “He’s trying to focus on Dream and being a good dad to her. Dream is the sweetest little girl and loves Rob.”

RELATED: Look Who’s Talking! Rob Kardashian’s Daughter Dream Sweetly Calls for ‘Dada’

These days, the dust with Chyna, 29, appears to have settled somewhat — and she even wished him a happy birthday on social media this weekend.

Blac Chyna/Instagram

“Happy Birthday Rob from Dreamy and Chy,” she wrote alongside a picture of the former couple with their daughter, which she shared to her Instagram Story.