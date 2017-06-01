Rob Kardashian Is Dating Reality Star Mehgan James

Rob Kardashian‘s love life is heating up!

Just three months after the Rob & Chyna star and his ex-fiancée Blac Chyna ended their yearlong relationship, 30-year-old Kardashian is dating someone new. A source confirms to PEOPLE that the Arthur George designer is seeing reality star Mehgan James, In Touch first reported.

James, 26, appeared on Oxygen’s Bad Girl’s Club and VH1’s Basketball Wives LA. “Mehgan is living for this moment right now,” says the James source.

“Mehgan’s been supporting Rob and his business for some time now,” an insider also tells PEOPLE about the duo. “They’ve been really close friends for about three months.”

News of Kardashian’s relationship comes a day after he penned a heartwarming tribute to his ex-fiancée on Instagram, in which he referred to Chyna as “the woman I love.”

“On my first episode of Rob’s Random Cornball Thoughts is This young lady who grew up to be the woman I love and the mother of my child,” Kardashian wrote about the mother of his child. “She is beautiful and gave me my first child. @blacchyna.”

Kardashian proposed to Chyna, 29, in April 2016, and a month later, they announced they were expecting their first child. The two welcomed their daughter, Dream Renée, in November.

But after a year of ups and downs, including screaming matches, therapy sessions and even a paternity test, which were documented on their E! reality show Rob & Chyna, and a fight that nearly ended their engagement right before Christmas, their romance came to an end in February.

“Chyna is super fed up with Rob and thinks he is way too emotional and depressed. She thinks he has terrible issues,” a source, who knows both Chyna and Kardashian, previously told PEOPLE about the exes. “He is always battling his own insecurities and is unstable. It’s a major turn-off to her, and she thinks it’s incredibly unhealthy for the baby and their family.”

A rep for James would not confirm or deny if she was dating Kardashian.