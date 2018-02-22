Rob Kardashian Honors Late Father Robert Senior with Sweet Throwback on His Birthday

It’s a special day for the Kardashian family: Thursday marks what would have been the late Robert Kardashian‘s 74th birthday.

Rob Kardashian, 30, commemorated the day on Twitter with a sweet throwback photo of the father-son duo.

“Happppy Birthday Dad!” he wrote.

The late Robert, a businessman and attorney, became a household name when he helped defend friend O.J. Simpson during his infamous 1994 murder trial. Robert was diagnosed with esophageal cancer in July 2003, and died less than eight weeks later, at age 59, on Sept. 30, 2003.

Over the years, the famous family has often taken to social media to honor the late patriarch with sweet tributes. Last year, Kris Jenner shared a family photo and dedicated a heartfelt post to her late ex-husband, writing, “There’s not a day that goes by that we don’t miss you.”

“Forever grateful for the love you gave, the lessons you taught the kids, and the memories we shared,” she continued. “Missing you always. I am so blessed to have had you in my life and I cherish every single memory. I love you. Happy birthday Robert. #family #love #memories.”

On his birthday in 2016, the family remembered Robert and his Armenian roots with a special meal, gathering to dine on Middle-Eastern cuisine catered by their favorite Armenian eatery, Carousel Restaurant.