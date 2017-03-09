Rob Kardashian Hits the Gym — and Gushes that Daughter Dream Is His 'Motivation' and 'Inspiration'

Summer is just around the corner, and Rob Kardashian is getting his workouts in.

On Wednesday, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star shared a snapshot from his time at the gym.

“Got it in with @gunnarfitness,” Kardashian, 29, captioned a photo of the gym, which included a variation of weight machines.

Before his workout, Kardashian drank a green beverage from popular L.A. juice spot, Pressed Juicery. “Green juice time. woohoo…. and this weather is perfect. greeeeeeen (kale, spinach, romaine, parsley, cucumber, celery, apple, lemon, ginger) movieeeee,” he wrote in detail about the picture that featured his hand holding the juice bottle in front of a sparkling swimming pool.



Shortly after wrapping up his sweat session, the E! personality posted a series of adorable photos of his 4-month-old daughter, Dream Renée.

“This is my inspiration,” he captioned one of the pictures of smiling Dream. “This is my motivation,” he penned about the second Instagram shot of his daughter.

The father of one, who has struggled with depression and weight gain in recent years, previously opened up about being uncomfortable about his weight during an episode of Rob & Chyna. “I’m not comfortable in my skin, I’m not comfortable with this weight. So I feel like I’m not happy with anything I do right now,” Rob said.

Last week, a source told PEOPLE that Kardashian, who battles type 2 diabetes, “isn’t taking care of himself. He eats junk and doesn’t exercise.”

The star was hospitalized in December 2015 and subsequently diagnosed with the chronic condition. In December 2016, he was hospitalized yet again for diabetes-related symptoms. The source revealed there are still “many concerns” about his diabetes struggle.