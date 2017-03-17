Rob Kardashian Gushes Daughter Dream Is the ‘Best Gift of All’ on His 30th Birthday

Birthday boy Rob Kardashian has no doubts about his life’s greatest gift.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star turned the big 3-0 on Friday — which is also St. Patrick’s Day — and feels especially grateful for the early birthday present that arrived four months ago: his daughter, Dream Renée.

In celebration of his birthday, Kardashian took to Instagram on Friday to give a shout-out to his adorable little girl, who was bedecked in a green and white, four-leaf clover St. Patrick’s Day outfit and a green and white bow on her head.

“The best gift of all!!” the father of one captioned the sweet photo of his daughter laying down on a bed and smiling into the camera lens.

The past three months have been a trying time for the reality star, who split from his ex-fiancée Blac Chyna in February after a year of volatile ups and downs, during which they welcomed their daughter in November.

On Wednesday, a source told PEOPLE that Kardashian’s focus is on his 4-month-old baby girl — and while Chyna is “giving pushback,” he wants dual custody of their child.

“They are still figuring things out but [Chyna] will certainly do whatever it takes to have Dream be with her for the majority of the time,” said the insider, adding that Kardashian’s mother is “backing Rob up 100 percent and won’t let Chyna get away with anything that’s less than fair.”

But on Friday, Chyna, 28, put their differences aside and wished Kardashian a happy birthday with a smiling photo of the two from happier times on Instagram.

The reality star’s family — including mom Kris Jenner, older sisters Kim, Kourtney and Khloé Kardashian, and youngest sister Kylie Jenner — also celebrated him on social media.

“I am so proud of the man you have become and it brings me so much joy to watch you grow as a brother, son and father,” Kris wrote in an Instagram post about her son. “There are so many blessings in this life, but being your mom is one of the greatest. I love you!! #HappybirthdayRob.”

