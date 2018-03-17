Rob Kardashian Gets Love from His Sisters and Ex Blac Chyna on His 31st Birthday

Rob Kardashian is celebrating his 31st birthday and getting love from his famous family, including ex Blac Chyna.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star was met with a sea of birthday best wishes on social media, Saturday.

“Happy birthday #robkardashian!!” mom Kris Jenner, 62, wrote on Instagram, captioning a photo collage of the two throughout the years. “You are the most wonderful son a mom could ever ask for and I thank God for you every day! It brings me so much joy to see the incredible father you have become. I am so proud of you!! Love, Mommy x #HappyBirthdayRob #ProudMama”

Sister Kendall Jenner posted a cute throwback photo of the two to her Instagram Stories with the label, “birthday boy bobby.”

Rob Kardashian and Kendall Jenner Kendall Jenner/instagram

Since the Kardashians have been known to celebrate special occasions with oversized balloons, it should come as no surprise that Rob was gifted a large balloon display that read “Happy Birthday Rob” — with bouquets of green balloons beside them, as seen in sister Kourtney Kardashian‘s Instagram Story.

Kourtney Kardashian's Instagram Story Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

Perhaps the most surprising of all messages came from Chyna.

She shared a photo of the couple with their 16-month-old daughter Dream.

“Happy Birthday Rob from Dreamy and Chy,” Chyna, 29, wrote on the picture, which she shared to her Instagram Story.

Rob Kardashian, Blac Chyna and Dream Kardashian Blac Chyna/Instagram

As fans know, Rob and Chyna have had a rocky past.

He proposed to Chyna in April 2016. A month later, the two announced that they were expecting their first child together, and they welcomed daughter Dream in November. By February 2017, PEOPLE confirmed that two had called off their engagement — and things only went downhill from there.

The tension reached its peak July 5, when Rob repeatedly posted graphic and expletive-ridden content about his ex on social media — including three naked photos — while accusing her of drug use, alcohol abuse and infidelity. Chyna retaliated by suing him on the grounds of revenge porn, also naming momager Kris and Rob’s sister Kim Kardashian West in the complaint and alleging that influence from the famous family got Rob & Chyna, their E! reality show, axed before a season 2.

In his response, Rob denied all of the allegations and a judge tentatively granted Kim and Kris’ request to dismiss the suit in January.

While the dust with Chyna appears to have settled somewhat, Rob has stayed almost entirely out of the spotlight.

And after years of battling depression, weight gain and type 2 diabetes, he’s putting all his focus on daughter Dream — photos of whom he often shares on social media.

“He only cares about Dream and loves spending time with her,” a source told PEOPLE in December. “He isn’t dating. He keeps himself isolated and mostly socializes with his family.”