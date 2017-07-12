Rob Kardashian’s Family ‘Horrified’ By His Blac Chyna Tirade: ‘He Used Really Poor Judgement,’ Says Source

Rob Kardashian may have apologized to his family about his social media tirade against ex-fiancée Blac Chyna, but the Kardashians and Jenners remain in disbelief of his actions.

“The family was horrified at the entire thing,” a source close to the family tells PEOPLE of the situation, which resulted in Rob being ordered by a judge to stay at least 100 feet away from his ex and being banned from posting personal photos or information about her and her children, per a set of restraining orders granted on Monday.

“Rob has been on such a good track lately and he used really poor judgement here and got emotional,” the source adds of Kris Jenner‘s only son, 30, who repeatedly shared graphic and expletive-ridden content about Chyna, 29, on Twitter and Instagram July 5 while accusing her of drug use, alcohol abuse and infidelity.

RELATED VIDEO: T.I. Responds to Rob Kardashian’s Claim He Had a Threesome with Blac Chyna

Another insider has told PEOPLE that the family is “deeply disappointed and frustrated” with Rob because of his online outburst, but they remain focused on being supportive of Dream, Rob’s 8-month-old daughter with Chyna.

“In the end it’s about Dream and Rob has to grow up and be mature enough to realize that and how this can impact her later in life,” says the KarJenner family source.

“Everyone has been skeptical about Chyna and her intentions from the get-go but because Rob was so happy, that’s what mattered to them so they were as on board as they could be,” adds the source. “But once there was a child involved, the game changed.”

The restraining order against Rob is set to remain in effect until the next hearing on Aug. 8.